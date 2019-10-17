Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Blais. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

BLAIS: Mr. Bernard Blais, beloved husband, father, grandpapa, brother and friend (age 58) passed away suddenly and peacefully surrounded by his loving family at BUH on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born and raised in Delmas, SK. There he met and married Char (1989) and they have raised three beautiful children Anais, Avari and Luc. Dedicated monkey wrench farmer, talented woodworker, fearless father, Bernard marched to the beat of his own drum as if to savour every moment of his beautiful short life. He was happiest when driving any old jalopy be it truck, car, or quad through mud. Bernard also loved grabbing his gun and getting his outside on to provide meat for his family or to control varmints and trespassers alike. Covered in grain dust or grease he always had a ready grin and a twinkle in his eye. His great sense of humour attracted people to him and he was a great friend to all who knew him. Bernard will always be remembered for his dedication to simple good neighbourliness, fortitude and courage. Bernard loved quietly, had patience, appreciated his roots, respected the land, and was tough - there are no excuses. His blessings and pride were his wife, children, grandsons and farm. Behind his beautiful smile, Bernard hid a thousand emotions. Although Bernard did not express his emotions and gratitude verbally, rather he found a number of creative, special, personal and loving alternative ways to do so. He always gifted his children and wife with flowers he picked or unique rocks he found. His favorite quote he lived by was John Mellencmaps "An honest man's pillow is his peace of mind". and "Don't worry, be happy." Your now wearing wings of gold – see you on the other side. . Til Death Do Us Part was not long enough. He now rests easy as we remember his life with a smile. Bernard is survived by his loving wife Char, their children Anais (Brett) Grandsons: Bentley, Rowan; Avari (Carson) and Luc. His siblings Jocelyne, Nicole, Francois, Jean-Paul, Réjeanne, Edgar, Aimé and Lise. He is predeceased by his unborn twins, parents Gertrude and Bernard Blais, his brother Bertrand, his brother in-law Dennis Walter, his sister-in law Mary, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Royal Canadian Legion Hall #9 in Battleford, SK. The family requests you bring your favourite memory or thought of Bernard to share. Dress is semi-casual (Wear your best plaid and limit all black as Bernard wanted this day to be a happy day). A Private family interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Bernard Blais may be directed to the Battleford's Boys and Girls Club or a charity of your choice. For those wishing to leave a condolence you may do so at







