BEATCH:
Bernice Beatch December 31, 1925 – September 18, 2020 (age 94) Bernice passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 with family by her side. She is survived by her son, Ken Beatch [(d.Marilyn Beatch): children: Shane (Heather) – Hanna, Graham, Garrett, Gavin, Sam; Lance (Lyn) – Brook, Bo, Blake; Kyle (Rachel); Chance - Ellie; daughter, Bev [(m.Al Greenwood): children: Travis (Claire) – Nolan, Kaden; Daryl (Candace) – Caleb, Ember; Blair. She was predeceased by husband Albert in 1988. Bernice lived a full life that she grew up dreaming of as a youngster - raising purebred Horned Hereford cattle and grain crops for decades on a farm located near Prince, SK that she and her late husband, Albert had started and grew over the years. She was well known for her hard work ethic, determination to finish a job and impeccable time management. She truly loved her farm dogs and trapping gophers with them was one of her favorite adventures. Whether in the former years on the farm having friends and neighbors frequently stop by for coffee or the latter years living in the city having friends and family stop by to play Kaiser, regularly going to dances (her passion), or church on Sundays – she was a social butterfly. She spent her life working hard, raising and teaching her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids with kind words and a gentle hand. She was well known for saying what she thought at all times, never shy! She was a great inspiration to her family leaving a lasting impact and will forever be missed. At 93 when asked if she could be 18 again for one day what would be the first thing she would do – she quicky replied "go dancing!". Rest in peace granma, we hope you are dancing again. Many thanks to the staff at River Heights Lodge for the great care. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).