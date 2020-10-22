Bernice Mary

April 29th, 1942 – October 1st, 2020. Bernice was born at Northern Pine, SK, on April 29, 1942, in a log cabin where she spent her childhood. Her family left the area when they lost their trapline due to the creation of the Primrose Lake Air weapons range in the early 50's. The family moved to Vernon, BC, and then Victoria BC. She returned to the Pierceland SK area, to live with her grandparents as a teenager, married young and had 2 children. Bernice moved to North Battleford where she completed business college, and then to Cochin. She had a busy career working for the Metis Society and AMNSIS before retirement. Bernice and her life partner Russ were avid fishers. She was the real deal. She could fillet hundreds of pounds of fish in an evening and knew what was edible if you needed to find a meal in the bush. She was Grams to her Grandchildren, Mom to her kids, a sweetheart to Russ, and a friend to many. She will be missed. Bernice was predeceased by her Son Eric Heiber; Parents Dora and Bill (Josephat) Myette; Brother Reno Myette and Sister Blanche Myette. She is survived by Husband Russ Duda; Daughter Lorna Ledoux (Norman); Step-son Larry Duda (Reina); Step-daughters Cheryl Duda, Geraldine Duda, Theresa Duda, and Kim Duda; Daughter-in-law Sandra Heiber; MANY Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren; Step-mother Margorie Myette; Brothers Bud Myette, George Myette, Billy Myette, and Glen Myette; Sisters Rita Abuan, Phyllis Roy, and Ruth Bouvier. There will be a private family memorial service and fish fry for Bernice at a later date when the danger of Covid-19 transmission has passed. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sallows&McDonald-Wilson&Zehner Funeral Home.