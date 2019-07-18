Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Berthe BLAIS. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

BLAIS: In Loving Memory of Berthe Therése Juliette Blais, born August 3, 1943 at Edam, Saskatchewan, passed away July 5, 2019 in Battleford, Saskatchewan. Berthe is lovingly remembered by her children, Marc (Colleen) Blais – Mia and Carson of Battleford, SK, Suzanne (Cary) Dereniwsky of Delmas, SK, Richard (Jana) Blais of North Battleford, SK, Joanne (Greg) Choma – Jonathan and Claire of Calgary, AB; brother, Richard (Noreen) Pelchat of Edam, SK; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, Florent and Marguerite Pelchat; husband, Charlie Blais and sister in infancy, Suzanne Pelchat. Mass Of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Vital Roman Catholic Church, Battleford, Saskatchewan with Celebrant, Fr. Sebastian Kunnath assisted by Fr. Gerald Michaud and Deacon Ghislain Bellavance. Cross Bearer was Jonathan Choma. Eulogy was given by Joanne Choma, Richard Blais & Suzanne Dereniwsky. Liturgy Of The Word: 1st Reading-Lorraine Douville; 2nd Reading-Denise Hughes; Gospel-Fr. Sebastian Kunnath. Prayers Of The Faithful-Peter Johnston. Liturgy Of The Eucharist: Offertory Gift Bearers-Aaron Pelchat & Melanie Pelchat. Honorary Pallbearers were Mia & Carson Blais & Jonathan & Claire Choma. Urn Bearers were Suzanne Dereniwsky & Joanne Choma. Private Family Interment took place at Ste. Jean Baptiste de la Salle Cemetery, Delmas, Saskatchewan. Memorials are requested to Battlefords Humane Society, Box 645, North Battleford, Saskatchewan S9A 2Y7. Condolences can be sent to







In Loving Memory of Berthe Therése Juliette Blais, born August 3, 1943 at Edam, Saskatchewan, passed away July 5, 2019 in Battleford, Saskatchewan. Berthe is lovingly remembered by her children,(Colleen) Blais – Mia and Carson of Battleford, SK,(Cary) Dereniwsky of Delmas, SK,(Jana) Blais of North Battleford, SK,(Greg) Choma – Jonathan and Claire of Calgary, AB; brother, Richard (Noreen) Pelchat of Edam, SK; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, Florent and Marguerite Pelchat; husband, Charlie Blais and sister in infancy, Suzanne Pelchat. Mass Of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Vital Roman Catholic Church, Battleford, Saskatchewan with Celebrant, Fr. Sebastian Kunnath assisted by Fr. Gerald Michaud and Deacon Ghislain Bellavance. Cross Bearer was Jonathan Choma. Eulogy was given by Joanne Choma, Richard Blais & Suzanne Dereniwsky. Liturgy Of The Word: 1st Reading-Lorraine Douville; 2nd Reading-Denise Hughes; Gospel-Fr. Sebastian Kunnath. Prayers Of The Faithful-Peter Johnston. Liturgy Of The Eucharist: Offertory Gift Bearers-Aaron Pelchat & Melanie Pelchat. Honorary Pallbearers were Mia & Carson Blais & Jonathan & Claire Choma. Urn Bearers were Suzanne Dereniwsky & Joanne Choma. Private Family Interment took place at Ste. Jean Baptiste de la Salle Cemetery, Delmas, Saskatchewan. Memorials are requested to Battlefords Humane Society, Box 645, North Battleford, Saskatchewan S9A 2Y7. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from July 18 to July 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close