Bertrand "Bud" Joseph Parent Bert Parent, late of North Battleford, SK passed away on October 2nd, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Bert "Bud" was born July 22nd, 1930 in Lilac, SK to William and Jennet Parent. He grew up on the family farm, until they moved into North Battleford where he eventually married Jean Radchuk and raised his sons Mike and Morrie. Bert was a truck driver his whole working life and received recognition for driving a million miles in a Mack Truck by "Mack Motors" (the equivalent to 40 times around the earth). He enjoyed woodworking in his shop and following the Montreal Canadians Hockey Team. Bert was an active member of the Roman Catholic Faith and will be missed by his family and friends. Bert was predeceased by his wife Jean (née Radchuk) Parent. He is survived by his children Michael (Therese) Parent and Morrie (Debbie) Parent; his grandchildren Ryan (Janine) Parent, Jason Parent and Misty Parent; great grandchildren Taylor, Shayla, Aubree and Braelynn; great great grandchildren Azareah and Azekeoh. He also leaves his sister Yvette Barber of Winnipeg, MB. The family would like to thank Homecare and Battlefords District Care for their kindness and great care to Bud. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday October 26th, 2019 at Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish (1201 105th Street, North Battleford, SK) Memorial Donations can be made to the Arthritis Society #2, 706 Duchess St, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0R3. Condolences to the family may be emailed to







