CHARTIER: Betty Anita Chartier (nee Phillips) of Battleford, SK., passed away peacefully at Battlefords District Care Centre on Friday, March 29 at the age of 93 years. Left to cherish her memory are Don , her loving husband of 72 years along with their children Bob (Linda) Leah, Lark (Jon); Noella (Herman) Terry, Tim, Josef, Matthias (Amanda); Tim (Joan) Jennifer (Shaun) Philip (Camille); Ted (Judy) Lisa (Ben) Mark (Michelle) Ryan, Troy (Melissa); Laurel (Brian), Darryl, Anita (Cody) Rebekka; Ken (Lee Ann) Kennedy, Keegan, Kierra; Kerilee (Gregg) Jackson, Mishele; 25 great grandchildren and also her older sister Myrtle Toothe of Calgary, Alberta along with many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Elva and Walker Phillips, infant son Donald Gerald, grandsons Robert and Dustin, her younger sister Ethel, Don's parents Ethel and Ernest Chartier and his brother Bud (Evelyn) Chartier and sister Irene Chartier. Betty's legacy is her family and her music. She enjoyed telling the story of her Dad bringing his baby daughter and a new piano home at the same time. This began her lifelong love of music and the piano. She played at church, weddings, funerals and for family and friends. Between raising her family and playing the piano, Betty worked at Fort Battleford, taught kindergarten for 2 years and managed Battlefords Housing for 18 years. Betty also did extensive volunteering with home and school, church and community. After retirement, Betty and Don relocated to Noella and Herman's farm where they enjoyed country life. During the past 3 years Betty was lovingly cared for by the staff of Ward 4 at BDCC. Our family is forever grateful for their care and compassion to Betty's needs and ours. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. from Living Faith Chapel, 1371 – 103rd Street, North Battleford, SK. Private interment at the Town of Battleford Cemetery, Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Memorial donations are requested to Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301 – 2550 – 12th Avenue, Regina, SK S4P 3X1. Arrangements are entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). __________________________________________________
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019