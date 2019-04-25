Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Anita Chartier. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

CHARTIER: Betty Anita Chartier (nee Phillips) of Battleford, SK., passed away peacefully at Battlefords District Care Centre on Friday, March 29 at the age of 93 years. Left to cherish her memory are Don , her loving husband of 72 years along with their children Bob (Linda) Leah, Lark (Jon); Noella (Herman) Terry, Tim, Josef, Matthias (Amanda); Tim (Joan) Jennifer (Shaun) Philip (Camille); Ted (Judy) Lisa (Ben) Mark (Michelle) Ryan, Troy (Melissa); Laurel (Brian), Darryl, Anita (Cody) Rebekka; Ken (Lee Ann) Kennedy, Keegan, Kierra; Kerilee (Gregg) Jackson, Mishele; 25 great grandchildren and also her older sister Myrtle Toothe of Calgary, Alberta along with many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Elva and Walker Phillips, infant son Donald Gerald, grandsons Robert and Dustin, her younger sister Ethel, Don's parents Ethel and Ernest Chartier and his brother Bud (Evelyn) Chartier and sister Irene Chartier. Betty's legacy is her family and her music. She enjoyed telling the story of her Dad bringing his baby daughter and a new piano home at the same time. This began her lifelong love of music and the piano. She played at church, weddings, funerals and for family and friends. Between raising her family and playing the piano, Betty worked at Fort Battleford, taught kindergarten for 2 years and managed Battlefords Housing for 18 years. Betty also did extensive volunteering with home and school, church and community. After retirement, Betty and Don relocated to Noella and Herman's farm where they enjoyed country life. During the past 3 years Betty was lovingly cared for by the staff of Ward 4 at BDCC. Our family is forever grateful for their care and compassion to Betty's needs and ours. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. from Living Faith Chapel, 1371 – 103rd Street, North Battleford, SK. Private interment at the Town of Battleford Cemetery, Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to





Betty Anita Chartier (nee Phillips) of Battleford, SK., passed away peacefully at Battlefords District Care Centre on Friday, March 29 at the age of 93 years. Left to cherish her memory are, her loving husband of 72 years along with their children(Linda) Leah, Lark (Jon);(Herman) Terry, Tim, Josef, Matthias (Amanda);(Joan) Jennifer (Shaun) Philip (Camille);(Judy) Lisa (Ben) Mark (Michelle) Ryan, Troy (Melissa);(Brian), Darryl, Anita (Cody) Rebekka;(Lee Ann) Kennedy, Keegan, Kierra;(Gregg) Jackson, Mishele; 25 great grandchildren and also her older sister Myrtle Toothe of Calgary, Alberta along with many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Elva and Walker Phillips, infant son Donald Gerald, grandsons Robert and Dustin, her younger sister Ethel, Don's parents Ethel and Ernest Chartier and his brother Bud (Evelyn) Chartier and sister Irene Chartier. Betty's legacy is her family and her music. She enjoyed telling the story of her Dad bringing his baby daughter and a new piano home at the same time. This began her lifelong love of music and the piano. She played at church, weddings, funerals and for family and friends. Between raising her family and playing the piano, Betty worked at Fort Battleford, taught kindergarten for 2 years and managed Battlefords Housing for 18 years. Betty also did extensive volunteering with home and school, church and community. After retirement, Betty and Don relocated to Noella and Herman's farm where they enjoyed country life. During the past 3 years Betty was lovingly cared for by the staff of Ward 4 at BDCC. Our family is forever grateful for their care and compassion to Betty's needs and ours. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. from Living Faith Chapel, 1371 – 103rd Street, North Battleford, SK. Private interment at the Town of Battleford Cemetery, Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Memorial donations are requested to Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301 – 2550 – 12th Avenue, Regina, SK S4P 3X1. Arrangements are entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close