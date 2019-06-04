Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Sutton. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Beverly Sutton announces her sudden death in Okotoks, Alberta, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the age of 57.



Bev is survived by her precious children, Kalle and Briana; her mother, June Sutton; sister and brother-in-law, Maureen and Alex McIsaac; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family; and treasured friends and colleagues. Bev was predeceased by her father, Brian Sutton.



Bev was born July 27, 1961, in North Battleford. She loved growing up on the farm, spending her days swimming in the lake, snowmobiling, and enjoying her dogs and horse. Bev grew her talent for music taking piano and singing lessons, consistently participating in the North Battleford Music Festival over the years.



After furthering her post-secondary musical education, Bev began her career in the film industry, working her way up through the ranks to become a well-respected Production Coordinator.



Bev's greatest achievements and the guiding forces in her life were her beloved children, Kalle and Briana. As a single parent, Bev ensured her children were well loved and had a wealth of opportunities available for growth and development. Bev took great enjoyment from introducing Kalle and Briana to world travel and to promoting their dreams, wherever those dreams may have taken them. From sailing to horseback riding, Bev created lasting memories with Kalle and Briana. Bev's most precious moments were those spent with her children.



Interment will be in the Meota Cemetery by private family ceremony. Please join us for a Celebration of Bev's Life on June 22, 2019, at the Meota Community Complex from 2 - 4 pm, with the Memorial Program beginning at 2 pm.



In lieu of flowers, or for those who so desire, memorial donations may be made to STARS Air Ambulance, 2475 Airport Rd, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1M4,

