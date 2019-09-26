DEMKIW: In Loving Memory of Bohdan (Robert) Demkiw born, April 10, 1937 at Hudson Bay Junction, SK., passed away September 14, 2019 in Saskatoon, SK. Survived by his son, Don (Susan) Demkiw; grandchildren: Sheldon (Amanda) Demkiw, Chantelle Hanson (Chris), Alana Demkiw, Dawn Demkiw, Branden Demkiw, Trina Woodcock (Bugsy) and Chandel Thiemann (Lyle); numerous great-grandchildren; his mother, Katie Bassaraba; brothers: John (Connie) Demkiw and Eugene (Angie) Demkiw; sister, Olga (Stan) Saramaga; daughter-in-law, Mina Demkiw; nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his first wife, Donna; second wife, Marie; father, Walter; daughter, Karen; son, Russel and sister, Jeannie. Service Of Thanksgiving was held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. George's Anglican Church, Battleford, SK. with Rev. Gordon Yarde, Celebrant. Eulogy was given by John Demkiw, Eugene Demkiw and Olga Saramaga. Music Ministry: Pianist - Sarah Whitbread; Processional - Go Rest High On That Mountain; Soloist - Robert MacKay - Amazing Grace; Recessional - Don't Cry For Me. Honorary Pallbearers were Grandchildren: Sheldon Demkiw, Chantelle Hanson, Alana Demkiw, Dawn Demkiw, Branden Demkiw, Trina Woodcock and Chandel Thiemann. Urn Bearer was Don Demkiw. Memorials are requested to the Canadian Diabetes Association, Box 26331 Stn Brm B, Toronto, ON M7Y 4R1. Interment took place at Town of Battleford Cemetery, Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019