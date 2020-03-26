Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dick BOHUN. View Sign Service Information Park Funeral Chapel - Saskatoon 311 Third Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2H9 (306)-244-2103 Obituary

BOHUN, Dick August 5, 1932 – March 21, 2020 The family of Dick Bohun are saddened to announce his passing on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 87 years. Dick was born August 5, 1932, grew up, and lived all his life in Hafford, Saskatchewan; with the exception of the past 2 1/3 years when he retired to Saskatoon to a Retirement Community. At a young age Dad started helping his parents with livestock and grain farming, and the family Dray (water and supply hauling) Business. Later he partnered with his brother, Peter in the Sand, Gravel, and Excavating Business – as Bohun Bros. He continued on with the business, renamed Bohun Construction, when his brother moved away. Dad was a well-respected businessman in and around the Town of Hafford. He served on many committees and boards, such as Hafford Volunteer Fire Brigade, Town Councillor, and Mayor of the Town of Hafford, the Hospital Board, RM of Redberry, Credit Union Board, and many more volunteer positions. He gave selflessly for the good of others. Dad felt great accomplishment to have initiated and fulfilled the building of the Hafford and District Nursing Home. Dad along with a few others worked tirelessly – days and nights meeting with Ministers of all levels of government to get approval for this much needed facility to be built and furnished. Dad was very honoured to be the President of the Hafford Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Church. While being Mayor of Hafford, Dad had fulfilled another goal – to have Ukrainian Street Signs that are on each street in Hafford. In 1980, he was awarded the Hafford Citizen of The Year. Dad met his future wife, Zinnia Choma from Whitkow, Saskatchewan and after dating they were married October 21, 1956. January of 1965, they were blessed with a baby girl, Donna. They both worked hard grain farming and in the construction, and later Redi-Mix business. Dad loved work – or work loved him. He enjoyed having coffee everyday with the group of friends. For many years Dad rototilled gardens for many people in and around town. It was very important to him to get things done and to perfection. In July of 1995, Dad and Mom were very proud to welcome their son-in-law, Peter Metanchuk into the family; and then in September 1996, they welcomed their grandson, Myron. Myron was Dad's pride and joy. Dad was always visiting so he could play with his grandson; pulling Myron around the house in the wagon. Where Myron was there you would find his Gido. Dad attended all of Myron's activities. The Big Day was Myron's convocation from Paramedic School and when he became a fully licensed Primary Care Paramedic. Dad's life was full, his goals were big, and his accomplishments enormous. Dad was predeceased by his wife, Zinnia; second wife, Sally; father, Harry Bohun; step-father, Harry Fedzun; mother, Dora; brother, Peter; infant brother, Wasylko; infant sister, Rosalia; and sisters, Mary and Nettie; brothers-in-law, Peter Chuhaniuk and John Choma; sister-in-law, Ramona Martiniuk; and niece, Vicki Connor; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Paul Choma. He leaves to honour his memory daughter, Donna; son-in-law, Peter; and the joy of his life – grandson, Myron; sisters-in-law, Olga Bohun and Sophie Choma; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Due to the Coronavirus, only a private family funeral and burial will be held. Interment at the Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Hafford, SK. When the Coronavirus has passed, a Celebration of Life will be held in Hafford with family and the public. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dick Bohun's name to the Hafford Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Church.To share memories and condolences, visit





