Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

It is with profound sadness that the family of Braxton Heck announce his sudden passing at home in the early morning of June 13th, 2019. He was born May 31st, 2009 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Braxton was born deaf or lost his hearing during his first year of life. This did not hinder him in the slightest as he was a rambunctious youngster who overcame this obstacle. Prior to Braxton's third birthday he received Cochlear Implants and despite the challenges of keeping processors on a toddler, he quickly realized the incredible gift of hearing that technology had provided him. Braxton had a love for life, greeted each day with a mischievous smile and a twinkle in his eye and was always eager to help with any task. He loved the outdoors, was an excellent swimmer and was very creative as he enjoyed making things and drawing. Braxton looked forward to the weekends when he and his family would visit Grandma and Grandpa Rafuse at the farm. He enjoyed riding the quad, gopher hunting, looking for deer sheds, boating and fishing with his Dad. He had an undeniable love for his big brother Zachary whom he looked up to and idolized. Braxton was the second of Mom's babies and only she was allowed to do certain things for him. He had an extremely close bond with his Grandpa (Pa) and Grandma Heck who provided care for him and his brother since infancy while his parents worked. Braxton enjoyed going to the movies with Pa and Grandma and was always eager to go with Pa on errands around town, swimming or to their many excursions to the Dollar Store. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPARC Program (Saskatchewan Pediatric Auditory Rehabilitation Centre, Rm 21 Ellis Hall, Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon, SK S7N 0W8 Attention: Lynn Brewster. Braxton is lovingly remembered by his parents Jeff and Trina and his amazing big brother Zachary; grandparents, Wayne and JoElla Rafuse; Uncle Trent (Aunt Jennifer Lie) and Jette; Uncle Dean (Aunt Debbie), Lyndon and Alexis Morris; grandparents, Don and Carol Heck; Uncle Todd (Aunt Theresa) and Keatan. He was predeceased by his maternal great grandparents, Sven and Muriel Johnsson and Albert and Olga Rafuse; Great Aunt Louise Rafuse and Aunt Shannon Rafuse (in infancy); paternal great grandparents, Thomas and Marie Pollock and John and Mary Heck; great uncles, Garry Heck and Ron Heck. Condolences for the family may be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from July 11 to July 18, 2019

