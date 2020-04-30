NASH: Brenda Joan Nash passed away peacefully on April 6th, 2020 in the care of the staff of River Heights Lodge in North Battleford, with the voices of her closest family to comfort her after a year-long battle with terminal cancer. Brenda's kindness and love for her family were unmatched, as was her devotion to her friends and faith community. Left to cherish her memory are her loving family: her children Elise Pallagi and Carolyn (Bradley) Zygarlicki; their father Imre Pallagi; her mother Bernadine Theresa Nash; her sisters Gwendolyn and Lynn; her brother Bernard (Bev); and numerous nieces and nephews. Brenda was predeceased by her father Lloyd Thompson Nash and infant sister Carol. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate Brenda's life will take place at a later date with her loved ones and faith community at Hope Mennonite Fellowship, North Battleford, in accordance with her wishes. All of her loved ones are welcome to attend when circumstances allow us to have a service. Anyone with memories or photographs to share may contact Elise Pallagi by email: [email protected] Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Martine de Bussac of Sallows and McDonald Funeral home. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association, 917A Albert St, Regina SK S4R 2P6 or to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency 200-4545 Parliament Ave, Regina SK S4W 0G3.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020