It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Arthur Liick on August 14, 2020 at Battlefords Union Hospital. Brian was born on April 17, 1958 at Brandon, Manitoba and after a family move to the farm, began school at Belbutte. After a few years the family moved to Dundurn where he often took part in the pickup football game in the schoolyard and perfected his tackling technique by holding on the ball carrier's leg until they got tired and fell down. In 1969 the family moved to North Battleford where Brian completed his Grade 12 at St. Thomas College in 1976. While in high school Brian was active in Squadron 43 Air Cadets earning his license to fly gliders at Rivers Manitoba. He also worked as a grocery clerk at the local Co-op store. Following high school he joined the Department of Highways as a seasonal employee and spent much of his time in the north. Eventually he transferred to Saskatchewan Assessment Management Agency. While with SAMA he worked at North Battleford, Regina, and Saskatoon before returning to North Battleford and taking early retirement in 2008 due to ill health. After retiring Brian moved closer to his parents, residing in Medstead until his death. During his working life he took up the game of darts where he spent many hours with friends at Legion Branch 70 and attended various tournaments around the province. After retirement he could often be found watching and cheering on the Leafs, the Riders, and the Blue Jays in addition to watching curling with his cats curled up beside him. Throughout his life Brian loved to spend time helping his Dad with the farm work. Along with Dad, they never needed much prompting to forgo the farm work for a fishing trip, especially when it rained. During the fall they also shared a love of hunting together often with Brian's uncle Oswald and family friend Maurice Bru. Many fishing and hunting tales were told of the trophies they saw but just couldn't get home. Family holidays usually had Brian and Art receiving cribbage lessons from Velma and Brent. Brian is survived by his mother Velma of Medstead, stepson Brandon Perrin of Regina, brother Brent of North Battleford, and sister Brenda (Kent) McLeod of Young, uncles Oswald of Abbotsford, BC, Luther (Margaret) of Creston, BC, and Harold (Sharon) of Swift Current, SK, Arlene (Bert) Weitzel of Regina, SK, uncle Gordon Minken, Theodore, SK also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Brian was predeceased by his father Arthur (2013), paternal grandparents Robert and Margaret Liick of the Belbutte area, maternal grandparents Bill and Mary Ostapowich of the Sheho area, and his uncle Alvin Liick of Sifton, Manitoba, and aunts Violet Minken of Theodore, SK and Krista Liick of Abbotford. BC and Erna Peters of Williams Lake, BC. The family of Brian Liick would like to thank everyone who helped us through this sad period and especially, Fred and Mark at Beaulac's Funeral Home for their arranging the service and Delores Beaulac for officiating. Special thanks to Veronica and Rene Fendelet for sharing their memories of times spent with Brian. Brian was interred at the Medstead Lutheran Cemetery in Medstead, Saskatchewan on August 21, 2020. The family requests that donations be made in Brian's name in lieu of flowers to the Battlefords' Humane Society. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Fred Pomrenk and Mark Muir Funeral Directors, Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Spiritwood, SK (306-883-3500)