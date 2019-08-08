Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Carl Lotts. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

Bruce Carl Lotts August 15, 1927 – August 5, 2019 Bruce passed away peacefully at Harwood Manor in North Battleford. Bruce is loved and remembered by his son Bruce and his daughters Renee and Laurie, along with many nieces and nephews and many close friends. Bruce is predeceased by his wife, Adalaide, his sister Joy Stewart and his brother Gordon. Bruce grew up on a farm near Rosetown, Saskatchewan. He graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon with his Bachelor of Agriculture Engineering in 1950. This was an eventful year for Bruce as he started working for International Harvester that summer and had got married to Adalaide in December. Bruce worked in a variety of communities for I.H. He was transferred to Brandon, Manitoba where Bruce and Renee were born, then to Edmonton, then back to Saskatoon where Laurie was born and finally to Hamilton. While working in Hamilton, Bruce was the assistant service supervisor for Canada. Wanting to spend more time with his family, Bruce, with his two business partners, bought the I.H. farm dealership in North Battleford. Bruce was very active in the community. He was a founding member of the North Battleford Kiwanis Club and involved with the United Church. In recognition of his efforts in the community Bruce was named 2006 Citizen of the Year. Bruce never did officially retire and was always happiest being of service to others. Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from Third Avenue United Church, 1301 – 102nd Street, North Battleford, SK. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, North Battleford, SK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Lung Association or to Third Avenue United Church, North Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to







Bruce passed away peacefully at Harwood Manor in North Battleford. Bruce is loved and remembered by his son Bruce and his daughters Renee and Laurie, along with many nieces and nephews and many close friends. Bruce is predeceased by his wife, Adalaide, his sister Joy Stewart and his brother Gordon. Bruce grew up on a farm near Rosetown, Saskatchewan. He graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon with his Bachelor of Agriculture Engineering in 1950. This was an eventful year for Bruce as he started working for International Harvester that summer and had got married to Adalaide in December. Bruce worked in a variety of communities for I.H. He was transferred to Brandon, Manitoba where Bruce and Renee were born, then to Edmonton, then back to Saskatoon where Laurie was born and finally to Hamilton. While working in Hamilton, Bruce was the assistant service supervisor for Canada. Wanting to spend more time with his family, Bruce, with his two business partners, bought the I.H. farm dealership in North Battleford. Bruce was very active in the community. He was a founding member of the North Battleford Kiwanis Club and involved with the United Church. In recognition of his efforts in the community Bruce was named 2006 Citizen of the Year. Bruce never did officially retire and was always happiest being of service to others. Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from Third Avenue United Church, 1301 – 102nd Street, North Battleford, SK. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, North Battleford, SK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Lung Association or to Third Avenue United Church, North Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Arrangements are entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close