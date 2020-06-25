HAEGEBAERT: Camille Theophiel – The family of Camille are heartbroken to announce his sudden passing on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at the age of 81 years in the R.M. of North Battleford. His memory will be forever cherished by his loving daughter, Sarah Haegebaert; his best friend and brother, Gaston Haegebaert; his sisters, Denise Liebaert and Godelieve "Goldie" Lacoursière; his nieces & nephews: Eileen (Eugene) Oborowsky, Joyce (Eugene) Polard, Victor (Elaine) Liebaert, Christine (Scott) Printz, Shirley (Kevin) Peters, and Gordie (Barb) Liebaert; André (Jacquie) Lacoursière, Bernard (Raeanne) Lacoursière, Michele (Mike) Barter, Paul (Karen) Lacoursière, Susanne (Randy) White, and Mark (Shanna) Lacoursière; Lutgart (Paul) Matthÿs-de Maertelaere, Greta de Maertelaere, and Hugo (Birgit) de Maertelaere (from Belgium). Camille will meet in Heaven his darling wife of 25 years, Rita; parents, Leon & Irene Haegebaert (nee Schouteeten); one sister in infancy; brothers in-law, Firmin Liebaert, Guy Lacoursière, and Aimé de Maertelaere; sister in-law, Godelieve de Maertelaere; father and mother in-law, George & Alice Lamote (nee Schouteeten); as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family from both Canada and Belgium. The Vigil of Prayer for Camille was held on Thursday, June 11th, 2020, with Pat Smith as presider, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 12th, 2020 with Father Phinh Do as Celebrant. Both services were held from St. Joseph Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church in North Battleford. Rite of Committal was held after the service from Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The active pallbearers were Gary Heidel, Mark Lacoursière, Victor Liebaert, George Pipp, Joe Pyra, and Gary Tebay; honorary pallbearers were Bob Gillen, Wally Gordey, Victor "Vic" Gillen, Pat Smith, and all who shared in Camille's life. Memorial donations in Camille's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, 26-1738 Quebec Avenue, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9, Masses said in Camille's honor, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be left at SallowsandMcDonald.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sallows&McDonald-Wilson&Zehner Funeral Home. "If Tears Could Build a Stairway" If tears could build a stairway, And memories a lane, We would walk right up to Heaven And bring you back again. No farewell words were spoken, No time to say "Goodbye". You were gone before we knew it, And only God knows why. Our hearts still ache with sadness, And secret tears still flow. What it meant to love you, No one can ever know. But now we know you want us To mourn for you no more. To remember all the happy times Life still has much in store. Since you'll never be forgotten, We pledge to you today A hollowed place within our hearts Is where you'll always stay.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.