It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Cara Roschker on March 30, 2019 in the Battlefords Union Hospital at the age of 62 years. She was surrounded by her loving family and will be deeply missed by her husband, Fred Roschker; daughter, Briana Campos Ruiz (Osvaldo), grandsons, Bronson & Camilo; daughter, Crystal Wishlow (David), grandsons, Weston & Brooks; Caregiver & kindred spirit Rowena Cajucom; Mother, Elfrieda Fink; Brother, Rod Fink (Barb); Mother-in-law, Else Roschker; Brother-in law, Ralph Roschker (Anne); sisters-in-law, Collette Anaka (Dan), and Cora Risling (Dale); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and dear relatives & friends. She was predeceased by her father, Wilfred Fink and father-in-law, Gunter Roschker. Cara was born in Yorkton, Saskatchewan and graduated from high school in 1974 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. She married her high school sweet heart, Fred, in 1976 and the happy couple made their home in Ogema, Saskatchewan, where Cara worked at the Credit Union. They were blessed with a daughter, Briana, in 1980. Then the family moved and made their life in Cut Knife, Saskatchewan where they were blessed with a second daughter, Crystal. Cara was known in the community for her kind heart, baking, card playing skills, Avon products, United Church involvement and charity work for the MS Society. Cara faced progressive Multiple Sclerosis for the majority of her adult life. Despite this challenge, she had a positive outlook on life throughout the progression of the disease which was anchored by her strong faith in God. In May of 2018, she was presented with the diagnosis of breast cancer . Cara battled these diseases to enjoy her grand-children and time at the family cabin at Murray Lake. Funeral Service was held at the Zion Lutheran Church, 10801 Winder Cres, North Battleford on Wednesday April 3rd at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made in memory of Cara to the MS Society at https://mssociety.donorportal.ca/Donation or by cheque made out to the MS Society of Canada. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Card of Thanks A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Hamilton, Dr. Garcia and the palliative care staff at Battlefords Union Hospital for their compassionate care over the last few weeks. __________________________________________________ Funeral Home Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium

2741-99th St, Unit #5

North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4

Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019

