CARNAHAN, Edna Irene June 28, 1942 – May 28, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our sister Edna Irene Carnahan on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 76 years. Edna was born on June 28, 1942, the second daughter of Albert & Gertrude Sherman of Fielding District. She married in July, 1969 to Allan Bruce Carnahan. Left to mourn her death are: her sister Lucille (Marshall) Wynn's children Rosemarie (Greg) Masnyk; Albert Wynn (Pat Norris), Rob Wynn and Les Wynn; her sister Pat (Jim) Carnahan of Battleford & their children Jennifer Carnahan (Alex Meschtcheriakov), Kristel Carnahan and Alexis Jones; her sister Helen (Ben) Fields of Trail, BC and their children Daniel, Luke (Pearl Penner), Cam (Lila Schug); her brother-in-law Roy (Donalda) Carnahan their children Auvery (Joe) Reid, Shannon, Bob (Stephanie Gratton) and 1 great niece and 6 great nephews. Edna was predeceased by her husband, Allan in 2017; her parents, Albert & Gertrude Sherman; in-laws, Stan & Elsie Carnahan; and her older sister & her husband Lucille (Marshall) Wynn. Edna had many interests, one being her love of travelling to Maui every few years to be with family. Memorial donations in memory of Edna may be directed to the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our sister Edna Irene Carnahan on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 76 years. Edna was born on June 28, 1942, the second daughter of Albert & Gertrude Sherman of Fielding District. She married in July, 1969 to Allan Bruce Carnahan. Left to mourn her death are: her sister Lucille (Marshall) Wynn's children Rosemarie (Greg) Masnyk; Albert Wynn (Pat Norris), Rob Wynn and Les Wynn; her sister Pat (Jim) Carnahan of Battleford & their children Jennifer Carnahan (Alex Meschtcheriakov), Kristel Carnahan and Alexis Jones; her sister Helen (Ben) Fields of Trail, BC and their children Daniel, Luke (Pearl Penner), Cam (Lila Schug); her brother-in-law Roy (Donalda) Carnahan their children Auvery (Joe) Reid, Shannon, Bob (Stephanie Gratton) and 1 great niece and 6 great nephews. Edna was predeceased by her husband, Allan in 2017; her parents, Albert & Gertrude Sherman; in-laws, Stan & Elsie Carnahan; and her older sister & her husband Lucille (Marshall) Wynn. Edna had many interests, one being her love of travelling to Maui every few years to be with family. Memorial donations in memory of Edna may be directed to the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from June 13 to June 20, 2019

