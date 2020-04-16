Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Christopher. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

Carol Christopher passed away peacefully in her sleep early in the morning of April 8, 2020 at the age of 74. She had been battling multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer, for seven years, and recently learned she had also developed an aggressive form of lung cancer. Carol was born December 8, 1945. She was one of four children, born to Inger and Lester Wilson. She grew up on the family farm, a spirited tomboy who would get into all kinds of mischief. Her determination to do the right thing - and to do it well - was evident even as a young girl. At the age of 13 she moved to Wawota to live with her grandparents while attending high school. She went on to teachers' college in Regina and taught in Carlyle for two years. In 1966, she married Don Christopher and moved to North Battleford and continued teaching for two more years. It was here in North Battleford where Don and Carol raised their family and established strong community roots. Carol was very service-minded, and spent countless hours volunteering for various causes over the years. Throughout her life, Carol loved sports: the competition, the teamwork, the drive to excel, and the camaraderie. She was a dedicated curler from the time she was just old enough to throw a rock all the way down a sheet of ice, right through to her winning the last game she played at the end of February. Carol was passionate about everything related to curling: playing in league games, bonspiels, and competitive playdowns; watching whatever was happening at the rink or on television; and most especially, the 50+ league that she founded and organized for twenty-two years. Once her children were grown, Carol developed a passion for golfing. She enjoyed being outside in the fresh air, playing with her friends, and joking and kibitzing with absolutely everyone. For those who loved her most, Carol will be remembered for her absolute and unwavering dedication to her family. Don was the love of her life and in their 53 years of marriage they were rarely apart. For many years, her life centered around her children: spending time with family friends, watching them at sporting events, volunteering for school field trips, and seeing them learn and grow. Her daughter Kelly (Gilbert) and her son Robin (Michelle) remember many camping adventures and long car rides to visit and have fun with extended family. Carol was so very proud of all of her grandchildren: Jaiden, Mikayla, Cascilla, Jarod, Caleb, and Kiandra. She celebrated each of them for who they are and had the gift of making each of them feel extra special. Treasured memories include many Christmas dinners with a favourite food for each person, special presents, cards, and games. Grandma and Grandpa attended all their special events, hosted long summer days splashing and playing in the backyard, and letting them jump into their bed to snuggle and talk about all sorts of things before getting up in the morning. Carol remained very close to her siblings: Audrey (Frank), Bryan (Jackie), and David (Shirley) throughout her life. They laughed, cried, teased, argued, and supported each other with whatever came their way – even though they all lived in different areas of Saskatchewan. Carol will be remembered as a straight shooter, who was always ready to share what she thought whether or not you were ready to hear it, and who did not give up easily when things got tough. She had an extended group of friends who will miss her dearly. Her family is most grateful to all of the health care providers who helped her to live a full, active, and meaningful life right up until the end. She especially wanted to express her gratitude to Dr. Stakiw and Nurse Amanda Crane. In lieu of flowers, donations: please designate to In Memory of Carol Christopher - Battleford's Union Hospital Foundation, Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. A celebration of her life will be held once circumstances permit. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020

