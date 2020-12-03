Catherine (Cathy) Dorothy Cadrain was born at home, in the Fairholme, SK area (where the Stony Lake Store and Post Office had been), on June 13, 1932. She was the ninth of ten children born to Peter and Agnes MacKinnon. Cathy had a stroke in late August, 2020 and after suffering many associated complications, she passed away on Thursday, November 27, 2020 in the Battleford Union Hospital. She was 88. Cathy received her schooling at Parkdale School. When she was 20 she left the family farm to work in Glaslyn, SK. This is where she met Bill Cadrain of the Midnight Lake area. They were married on August 26, 1953 in North Battleford. Their daughter, Wendy, was born in 1954 when they lived in Wilkie, SK for a short while. They moved back to the family farm at Midnight Lake. In 1957 their twin daughters, Lori and Linda, were born. In 1959 they bought a house in Glaslyn which is where they were living when their son, Joel, was born in 1963. Cathy was very proud that she was further blessed with 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She continued to live in the same home in Glaslyn until September, 2019 when she moved to the Turtle Valley Lodge in Turtleford, SK. The MacKinnon girls remained forever close. They loved each other's company and regularly had get-togethers where they would laugh like school girls reminiscing over good times and consoling each other through trying ones. The sisters often vacationed together. Their little trips took them to various locations from BC to PEI, and even New York City! Prior to her stroke, Cathy and her youngest sister, Dora Clark, telephoned each other every day, sometimes twice a day. With help and FaceTime they were able to keep regular contact right up to her passing. Cathy loved the family getting together for supper, reunions at the lake, a road trip to no where in particular, and the many graduations, weddings and baby showers that her growing family provided. She was blessed to have many loving friends that, more often than not, included her in the similar events of their growing families too. Cathy worked at Dart's Store in Glaslyn for 25 years and then for Canada Post before retiring. She loved to sew, knit and crochet. She loved cats. She loved playing cards and board games. She liked listening to Alan Jackson and Michael Bublé. Her favourite color was Blue and her favorite flower was the Lady Slipper. Cathy loved people. She provided end-of-life care to many including her husband, Bill, daughter Wendy, her sister Mary Pritchett, brother-in-law Harry Trotchie and her nephew Ervin Trotchie. She made a point of visiting friends and relatives in various care homes. She loved visiting on the phone and was really good at keeping in touch with letters. Cathy loved creation and had a genuine Faith in God, Jesus and the teachings of the Bible. In 1971 she was baptised as a Jehovah Witness. She attended theocratic bible studies on a weekly basis and she practiced her faith to her dying breath. Cathy was predeceased by her parents and all of her siblings except for Dora Clark. She knew the sorrow of losing her husband, Bill, her daughter, Wendy, and her husband, Bill Domres, their son, Dustin Domres, another son in law, Dan Pawlyshyn, and many other dear members of her family and friends whom she loved very much. Cathy's passing is sadly mourned by Wendy and Bill Domres' children, Karen (Kirby McBurney) and their daughters, Vienna, Aislin and Reese, Kelly Domres (Donna) and their twin daughters Sarah and MacKenzie, and son Gabriel, Kristy Domres and her son Dylan, Dustin Domres' daughter Peyton, Amanda (Tyson Brule) and their children, Liam and Misha. Also by her daughter Lori (Gary Reid) , Lori's daughter Megan (Kyle Guitard) and their children Kalem and Morgan, and Lori's son Chase Pawlyshyn (Kali) and their daughters Annie and Peyton, Linda (Rod Sandwick) and their daughter Erin (Rob Kinar) and son Pierce, son Riley (Michelle) and daughter Daivanee, Leah (Bobby Taylor) and their daughters Kori, Paige and Nicole. Also, by her only son, Joel Cadrain (Cheryl) his daughter Justine (Adam Gingras) and their children Everley and Gibson and Joels' youngest daughter, Jayna Cadrain. Cathy is also survived by her loving sister Dora Mae Clark, Dalles Cadrain and numerous nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and Christian sisters and brothers. While Cathy was in the hospital she received flowers, numerous cards, letters, phone calls, emails, text messages, facetime calls and video messages from family and friends. These special acts of kindness provided her with much comfort and joy. They were and are also greatly appreciated by the Family. Arrangements entrusted to Sallows and McDonald – Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home in North Battleford. A private family viewing was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Due to current COVID health and travel restrictions, the family has chosen to hold a memorial graveside service at a later date.