ADDY: In Loving Memory of Clara Eva Addy, born March 20, 1938 at Ceylon, SK., passed away October 17, 2019 in Saskatoon, SK. Clara leaves to mourn: daughters Debbie (Lorne) Thompson Luseland, SK, Donna Addy (Mark) North Battleford, SK, Lynda (Brian) Bouchard, Estevan, SK, son Richard (Fiona) Addy Keswick, ON; grandchildren: Jon (Lindsey) Thompson- Laynee, Jake & Ty; Corey (Kelsy) Thompson- Spencer, Brooke & Carter; Nic (Kristina) Bouchard- Raelyn, Dallas, Evan, Kenedi, Ares & Maverick; Dallas (Kathy) Bouchard- Jasmine & Karlee; Nicole Addy, Hayley Addy, Carrielynn Walker & Kolter, many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Tom, her parents Frank & Isobelle Massett, brothers Richard & Raymond Massett, sister Evelyn Lindsay, brother-in-law Ken Lindsay, grandson Christian Bouchard, nephew Barry Massett. A Celebration Of Life Service was held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from 'The Garden Chapel' - Battlefords Funeral Service, North Battleford, SK with Mrs. Joyce Salie officiating. Eulogy was given by Richard Addy. Reading by Jasmine Bouchard. Music Ministry: Pianist - Joan Harrison; Soloist - Robert MacKay - Amazing Grace; CD Selections: Peace In The Valley & Go Rest High On That Mountain. Honorary Pallbearers were Jon & Corey Thompson and Nic & Dallas Bouchard. Urn Bearer was Jon Thompson. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301-2550 12th Ave Regina, SK S4P 3X1. A Private Family Interment was held at the Cremation Section - City Cemetery, North Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019