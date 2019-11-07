Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Eva Add. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

ADDY: In Loving Memory of Clara Eva Addy, born March 20, 1938 at Ceylon, SK., passed away October 17, 2019 in Saskatoon, SK. Clara leaves to mourn: daughters Debbie (Lorne) Thompson Luseland, SK, Donna Addy (Mark) North Battleford, SK, Lynda (Brian) Bouchard, Estevan, SK, son Richard (Fiona) Addy Keswick, ON; grandchildren: Jon (Lindsey) Thompson- Laynee, Jake & Ty; Corey (Kelsy) Thompson- Spencer, Brooke & Carter; Nic (Kristina) Bouchard- Raelyn, Dallas, Evan, Kenedi, Ares & Maverick; Dallas (Kathy) Bouchard- Jasmine & Karlee; Nicole Addy, Hayley Addy, Carrielynn Walker & Kolter, many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Tom, her parents Frank & Isobelle Massett, brothers Richard & Raymond Massett, sister Evelyn Lindsay, brother-in-law Ken Lindsay, grandson Christian Bouchard, nephew Barry Massett. A Celebration Of Life Service was held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from 'The Garden Chapel' - Battlefords Funeral Service, North Battleford, SK with Mrs. Joyce Salie officiating. Eulogy was given by Richard Addy. Reading by Jasmine Bouchard. Music Ministry: Pianist - Joan Harrison; Soloist - Robert MacKay - Amazing Grace; CD Selections: Peace In The Valley & Go Rest High On That Mountain. Honorary Pallbearers were Jon & Corey Thompson and Nic & Dallas Bouchard. Urn Bearer was Jon Thompson. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301-2550 12th Ave Regina, SK S4P 3X1. A Private Family Interment was held at the Cremation Section - City Cemetery, North Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to







