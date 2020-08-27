Clifford Gordon Laing
July 25, 1938 – August 20, 2020 Cliff passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 with his family by his side. Cliff was predeceased by his loving wife, Verna Marie Laing, parents, Gordon and Eileen Laing, and sister, Karen Vetter. Leaving to mourn and celebrate his life are his children; Glennda
(Trent) Ilett, granddaughter, Mysti Ilett, great grandchildren, Anicah and Kajsa Poynting; Meril
(Lois) Laing, grandson, Richard (Meagan) Nelson, great grandchildren, Leila, Charolette, Thomas and Violetta Nelson, granddaughter, Brandi (Brian) Borsheim, great grandchild Lucas Rosiak; Carmella
Laing, grandson, Jeffry (Tabbitha) Laing, granddaughter, Aubrienne Fitzimonds; Waylon
(Pamela) Laing, granddaughter, Rylyn Laing (Ryan den Broeder) and granddaughter, Ashlee Laing. Cliff was born at the hospital in Cutknife, Saskatchewan to Gordon and Eileen Laing in 1938. Raised on the family farm near Gallivan, Saskatchewan. Clifford spent his childhood working on the farm and going to school in Gallivan. This is where he loved to play baseball and was quite good too. Not caring for school much, he finished his grade nine year and was old enough to start working away from home. He started working for neighbours as a farm hand. Uncle Will Laing, Stan Wolfe and Paul Brown to name a few. When Cliff got a little older he went to work on road construction. He got a job for Healy Construction and fell in love with the work. He also fell in love with Verna who worked there as a cook. After Cliff and Verna were married they continued with Healy Construction and moved all over Saskatchewan building roads until the family got too big and roots needed to be putdown. They settled in North Battleford were Cliff got a job with Jaeger Transport and worked as a truck driver for over 40 plus years. Cliff's career come full circle as he came back to road construction before retiring. Together Cliff and Verna spent time in their yard, tinkering in their garage which they built together, going for coffee at the local restaurants, and helping their kids. A Celebration of Cliff's life will be held at the Battlefords Cemetery on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Deb McNabb officiating, following Covid 19 precautions and restrictions. Please bring own chair if required
. Donations in Cliff's memory can be made to the Western Development Museum in North Battleford, wdm.ca/donation-form/
or please call 1-800-363-6345. We would like to send a special thank you to his much loved friends and extended family for their ongoing support and condolences. Condolences can be sent to www.sallowsandmcdonald.com Sallows & McDonald – Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home in care of arrangements. 306-445-2418.
And think of him as living In the hearts of those he touched For nothing loved is ever lost And he was loved so much