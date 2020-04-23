Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Lowell Maslin. View Sign Obituary

MASLIN: It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that the family of Craig Lowell Maslin announce his passing on March 28, 2020 from colon cancer at the age of 49. He is survived by his wife, SHAYLEE, his son, MORGAN, and his daughter,LINDSAY; his parents, RICHARD and DELORES MASLIN;his sister NICOLE (her husband,KELLY and her children DANIELLE (DANNY), JOSHUA, JOEL, and JAKOB); his sister ROCHELLE (her husband JIM and their son,JAMES ); as well as numerous aunts, uncles,cousins, nieces and nephews.A Celebration of his Life service will be held at a later time. Craig was born on May 29, 1970 in the Battlefords Union Hospital and received his education from Kindergarten through Grade 12 in the Battleford's area . He then went on to become a pipeline welder and had his own business.He later moved to Edmonton where he met his wife and he remained in the area until his death .He enjoyed motor-biking, quading, boating and other lake activities with his family at their cabin at South Baptiste Lake, north of Edmonton. Craig, we love you and we miss you. You will be forever in our hearts. Thank you to everyone for the floral arrangements, cards, phone calls, best wishes, thoughts and prayers which were greatly appreciated. Donations in Craig's memory may be sent to the Crohns and Colitis Society or the . __________________________________________________





