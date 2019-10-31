Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Brydges. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

BRYDGES: Mr. Dale Brydges, resident of Meota, SK passed away suddenly at the Royal University Hospital at the age of 75 years. A celebration of life service was held Friday, October 11 at the Meota complex with Reverend Janice Trost officiating. Dale is loving remembered by his wife Marlene, daughters Jacquie (Lionel) and Kim (Brad) and son Kevin (Jen); his siblings Neville, Betty, Rita, Dorothy, Ted, Darlene, Wanda and Byron; grandchildren Jordy, Jarrett (Launi), Riley, Jaelee (Brandon), Taryn, Daillon, Addison and Emma. Dale's family would like to thank the following individuals: The staff in the ER at the BUH, Dr. K. Gorsalitz and the ER nursing staff, for your outstanding kindness and professionalism. Secondly, to Dr. S. S. Nosib and nursing staff at the CCU of RUH. Your valiant efforts will not be forgotten. As well, thank you to the Battlefords' Ambulance Services and the attendants. We all sincerely would like to thank our neighbours that offered to help, to provide accommodation, and brought food. You are all very generous and kind. It was greatly appreciated. We would also like to thank everyone who visited, called, messaged, sent cards, beautiful floral arrangements, tributes, food, and donated to the Battlefords Wildlife Federation's Goose Project. We also greatly appreciated and were touched by everyone who came to Dale's celebration of life. We dedicate a heartfelt thank you to Reverend Janice Trost for the beautiful service, Jaki and Gary for the beautiful music, and to the Meota ladies that volunteered and served the fantastic lunch. Additionally, we would like to extend a thank you to Don Mitchell and John MacPherson for eloquently sharing their experiences with Dale. Thank you as well to Father Greg Elder for your compassion and prayers. Thank you to our Yuma family. We experienced so much love, caring, and respect shown to Dale and myself. You truly are our winter family. Lastly, a special thank you to Trevor and the staff at Eternal Memories. You made a difficult time much easier to endure. Dale was put on earth for a special purpose and carried out his journey with each of us. He lived his life to the fullest and achieved this purpose. We are all saddened that his journey is complete. To a long life Comes a peaceful end He died, as he lived Everyone's friend. He was always thoughtful Loving and kind. What precious memories he left behind. He left us quickly His thoughts unknown But left us his memories We are proud to own. Treasure him God In your garden of rest For in our world he was one of the best.







