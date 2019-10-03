KLAASSEN: Mr. Dana Klaassen resident of Battleford, SK passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 36 years. A Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Don Ross Centre with Joyce Salie officiating. Interment followed at the Mayfair Cemetery. Dana is survived by his sons Aydan & Ben; parents Chuck & Marilyn; brother Wayne (Shantel); wife Tasha; step-children Ashton & Katelynn; numerous aunts, uncles & cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents Ruth & Charles Klaassen, and Glen & Doris Johnson. Memorial donations in memory of Dana may be directed to the Battlefords Humane Society Po Box 645 North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y7 For those wishing to leave a condolence you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019