Darrell Glen Mazor
MAZOR: It is with great sadness the family of Darrell Glen Mazor announce his passing on Friday, September 25, 2020. As per Darrell's wishes there will be no service held at this time. Darrell was a baker for a lot of years. In his spare time, he loved fishing and golfing. Taking care of his animals and he loved playing video games. Darrell is lovingly remembered by his mother, Bernice Baker; Father, Walter Mazor; daughter, Shauna Watts and her family; brother, Carl Mazor; sisters: Lee-Ellen Mazor; Donna (Jim) Crozier; nephew, Austin and numerous cousins. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
