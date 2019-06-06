In Loving Memory of Darren Leonard Kuntz June 12, 1969 – June 19, 2016 Three years have passed by since you left us. In our hearts it feels like yesterday. You were so special to each of us. We wish we would have know the pain that you were in and had found a way to keep you in this world with us a little longer. Forever loved and deeply missed. Mom & Peter, Glenn & Karen, Ken, Debbie, Kevin and Kaiden, Bruce, Lorna and families.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from June 6 to June 7, 2019