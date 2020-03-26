Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Frederick Philip FOSTER. View Sign Service Information Sallows and McDonald - Wilson and Zehner 1271 103 Street North Battleford , SK S9A1K7 (306)-445-2418 Obituary

FOSTER, David Frederick Philip The passing of David Foster, 80, occurred at River Heights Lodge on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in the presence of his family. David was one of eight siblings, born May 5, 1939, in Hafford. Growing up, he farmed with his dad and, when he was older, he worked in the seismic branch of the oil exploration industry during the winter months. This took him to many places in the far north, such as Baffin Island in the Northwest Territories (now Nunavet) and the Yukon. As a young man David was very close to his siblings. With his brother John joining the navy and Vincent being younger, David and Jim were, for a time, inseparable. Over time, as brothers and sisters moved on with their own lives, one thing remained constant – the family remained close, which gave David great joy. David met Betty Johnston in 1962 and they married on June 22, 1963. They lived and raised a family in Speers until 1969, when they moved to North Battleford. David continued seismic work for the first few years, then worked with his brother-in-law in construction until retirement. David was a man of many talents – a carpenter, farmer, mechanic and gardener. His garden, year after year, became more and more beautiful. In 2015, David suffered a major stroke, which required full care. With the loving support of his wife and daughter and renovations provided by his brother, son and grandson, plus ongoing visits by home care aides, he was able to stay in his home. During that time he enjoyed many visits by family and friends, especially in the summer months when he could sit in the garden that he loved so dearly. It was a comforting place and his presence will always be felt in the "paradise" of his garden. In October of 2017, David became a resident of River Heights Lodge where he received excellent and compassionate care by the staff and Dr. Johnson. Each Sunday, David looked forward to Scott bringing him breakfast, forging an everlasting bond between father and son. David will be dearly missed by his wife Betty; son Scott (Jayne) Foster; daughter Sandra Tribble; brothers Vincent (Diane) Foster and Jim (Ruth) Foster; sister Liz Stefanuk; brother-in-law Arnold Nesseth; grandchildren Charlotte (Tom) McHattie, John Foster, Cassie Germsheid (Jesse Crozier); great-grandchildren Brian, Taylor, Ross, Morgan, Joseph, William and Natalie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many beloved friends. He was predeceased by his parents Clifford and Madeleine Foster, brother John Foster, sisters Cecile Nesseth, Kathy Reid and Mary Nesseth, brothers-in-law Pete Stefanuk and Helmer Nesseth and sister-in-law Sandy Foster. David's funeral was held Friday, March 6 at Sallows and McDonald – Wilson & Zehner Chapel in North Battleford. Thank you to manager Wally Markowich and Rev. Father Phinh Do. Lunch followed at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall. Interment will be at a later date at St. Solange Roman Catholic Cemetery in Hafford. Memorial donations may be made to St. Solange Roman Catholic Cemetery Care Fund, Hafford. __________________________________________________





