Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David LABBÉ. View Sign

LABBÉ, David 1956 - 2019 David (Dave) Labbé passed away peacefully at his home in Aberdeen on March 31st, 2019 at the age of 63 after a 4 year battle with brain cancer. Dave is survived by his wife, Audrey Hamm; his stepchildren, Rob Kennedy, David Moore (Andrea), Brandon Moore, Josh Moore, Donovan Hamm, Alissa Hamm; sisters Debbie & Lynn Labbé; brothers Dana, Larry & Bryan Labbé (Shane); stepsisters Stella, Deanna, Linda, Marlene and Debbie and numerous grandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister Laurie, his father Réne, his mother Shirley, his stepmother Agnes & his stepsister Donna. Dave was born in North Battleford on January 2nd, 1956 to Réne & Shirley. He was raised in North Battleford & then moved to Saskatoon in 1997 before making his final move to Aberdeen in 1999. He started working for UMA Engineering in 1974 as a surveyor & he ended his career as a Project Manager for AECOM Engineering in 2017. Dave enjoyed playing billiards, travelling, working in the yard, soaking up the sun & solving the Rubik's cube. He also enjoyed having fires in his backyard fire pit, listening to music while playing 'who sings this' & spending time with his puppies (Bobby & Harley). Dave was a positive influence on everyone & his easy going personality & sense of humor will be greatly missed by all that knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held in Dave's honor on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Saskatoon Funeral Home, 338-4th Avenue N, Saskatoon with Sue Panattoni as celebrant. Online condolences may be left at





David (Dave) Labbé passed away peacefully at his home in Aberdeen on March 31st, 2019 at the age of 63 after a 4 year battle with brain cancer. Dave is survived by his wife, Audrey Hamm; his stepchildren, Rob Kennedy, David Moore (Andrea), Brandon Moore, Josh Moore, Donovan Hamm, Alissa Hamm; sisters Debbie & Lynn Labbé; brothers Dana, Larry & Bryan Labbé (Shane); stepsisters Stella, Deanna, Linda, Marlene and Debbie and numerous grandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister Laurie, his father Réne, his mother Shirley, his stepmother Agnes & his stepsister Donna. Dave was born in North Battleford on January 2nd, 1956 to Réne & Shirley. He was raised in North Battleford & then moved to Saskatoon in 1997 before making his final move to Aberdeen in 1999. He started working for UMA Engineering in 1974 as a surveyor & he ended his career as a Project Manager for AECOM Engineering in 2017. Dave enjoyed playing billiards, travelling, working in the yard, soaking up the sun & solving the Rubik's cube. He also enjoyed having fires in his backyard fire pit, listening to music while playing 'who sings this' & spending time with his puppies (Bobby & Harley). Dave was a positive influence on everyone & his easy going personality & sense of humor will be greatly missed by all that knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held in Dave's honor on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Saskatoon Funeral Home, 338-4th Avenue N, Saskatoon with Sue Panattoni as celebrant. Online condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com . Arrangements have been entrusted to SASKATOON FUNERAL HOME (306) 244-5577 __________________________________________________ Funeral Home Saskatoon Funeral Home

338 4th Avenue North

Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7

(306) 244-5577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close