LOADES: David Ronald Loades and Annie Jolly Loades It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald Loades announces his passing at age 79 years on March 17, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta followed six weeks later by his mother, Annie Jolly Loades, aged 101 years, on April 30, 2020, in Cut Knife, Saskatchewan. Born on June 11, 1918 in Melville, SK, Annie was the youngest child of Scottish immigrants, Robert Greig and Annie Jolly Greig (nee Dutch). Ann married Sidney Loades in 1939 and eventually as a single mother, raised Ronald in North Battleford. Ann worked at Craig's Department Store, Reeves College, and at City Hall until her retirement. Ann celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends on June 11, 2018 in her home in Cut Knife and passed peacefully in her sleep on April 30, 2020 at aged 101 and 10 months. She will be missed tremendously by her family who will always treasure the perfect birthday cards she chose and sent to each of them. Ronald was born February 24, 1941 in Edmonton to Annie Jolly Loades (nee Greig) and Sidney David Loades. After high school graduation, he settled down in Edmonton where he worked as a mechanic for Crosstown Motors for fifty years. In addition to a passion for cars, he loved animals and always had at least one dog as a faithful companion. Annie and Ronald were predeceased by many relatives including: Christina (Jack Forsyth), Jim (Grace Hulbert), Elizabeth (John Palmquist), and Val, and one nephew/cousin, Robert (sons, Timothy and Douglas). They are survived by Annie's sister-in-law, Lorna, Ron's step children- Tara (Russ) Brodin and their children Max (Juliya) and Keli (Beene) and Teh (Brad) Stratton and their child Keenan Verbrugge, and their families, and several nieces, nephews and cousins: Valerie (Jim) Napier and their families- Alan, Maureen (Tom and children, Emma, Liam and Samuel) and Deborah (Paul and children, Scott and Johnathan); Carol (Ian and her daughters, Cathy and Tara); William; Gaylene (Mike) Babichuk and their family; Donna (Thomas and son, Steven), Tanya (Derek and daughter, Calista), Marla (Ken) and Michael); and Leonard (Carole and their daughter, Ainslie) and extended families in Scotland and the United States. Ann and Ronald will be buried in the Ryley Cemetery beside the resting place of Robert and Annie. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.