David Wicks

July 25, 1932 - October 19, 2020 David Robert Wicks passed away on October 19, 2020 in Rosthern, Saskatchewan. He was born on July 25, 1932 on the family farm near Freemont, Saskatchewan to John and Edith Wicks, the eleventh of twelve children. He is survived by his loving wife Fay (Boldt) Wicks, his daughters Joanne (Robin) Beam and their children Amy, Joshua, Caleb (Vicki), Joel, Josiah (Emily), and Melodie; Judy (Lance) Simonson and their children Tamara (Paul) Wipf, David (Shauna) and Jessica (Cole) Hanson; Barbara (Ali) Cantelon; and Rebecca (Sam) Stahl and their children Gareth (Hope), Roseanna, and Damaris (Judah) McGeary; seventeen great grandchildren; his sister Cosy (Jim) Romanuk; sisters-in-law Dorothy Boldt and Edna Wicks, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his youngest daughter Ruth Ann Wicks on October 19, 1976, and his grandson-in-law Tyler Fehr on April 12, 2015. David was educated at the Mount Ethel School in Freemont and in his late teens and early twenties worked in a variety of professions - horse training, meat cutting and farming among them. In 1953 he joined the Canadian Armed Forces and on October 19 of that year sailed for Germany on a NATO peacekeeping mission, as a military supply transport driver. He spent several years overseas and travelled between England, Belgium, Holland and Germany before fulfilling his military contract and returning to Canada. He settled in North Battleford, SK and there, on May 29, 1959, he married Fay. They raised their family in the Battlefords and remained there until 2002 when they moved to Warman, SK. He began working as a glazier for Silvester Glass in North Battleford in 1960 and worked there until his retirement. He was well known in the area for his professionalism and many co-workers and customers became lifetime friends. He was well respected in whatever community he lived and worked in, and will be remembered for his kindness, compassion and integrity but most of all for the wonderful Christian life he lived and the love of God which he showed to others. Memorial donations can be made to the Mennonite Nursing Home, Box 370, Rosthern, SK S0K 3R0. A come and go viewing with physical distancing measures in place, took place on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 7:00-8:30pm at Dalmeny Funeral Home, 139 3rd Street, Dalmeny. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Funeral Service took place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Saskatoon Tabernacle. Arrangements entrusted to Dalmeny Funeral Home 306-254-2022.