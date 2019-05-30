Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Patricia KILDAW. View Sign Service Information Sallows and McDonald - Wilson and Zehner 1271 103 Street North Battleford , SK S9A1K7 (306)-445-2418 Obituary

KILDAW: Delores Patricia passed away March 25, 2019 at Battleford, Sask. Delores was born June 29, 1936 to Tony and Anne Shumlich. She grew up in Redfield, Sask. until attending high school in North Battleford, where she won Girl of the Year. She then got a job teaching grades 1-8 at a country school, Elderado, Sask. Later she took her psychiatric nursing, receiving the Florence Nightingale Lamp for highest marks. She worked many years at the Sask. Hospital, nursing and supervising. She also took her healthcare administration course writing the History of the Sask. Hospital as her final paper. Copies can be purchased at the Sask. Hospital. Family was very important to her, she loved spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed playing Kaiser, scrabble puzzles, reading, discussing current events and playing on her Ipad. She loved all animals, especially cats and her dog named Daisy. Left to cherish her memory are her mother Anne Shumlich, sister Terri Peterkin, aunts, Doris Pidwerbeski and Mary Mariash. Daughters Debbie (George) MacGregor, Chris (Jim) Wells, Tammy (Cory) Fleming. Grandchildren Jason (Melanie) Wells, Chantelle Wells (Ashton) Dmytryshn. Great Grandchildren Brooklyn, Brynlee and Easton Wells. Ella and Lilly Dmytryshyn. Delores was predeceased by her fatherAnthony Shumlich, brothers Edward and Leonard Shumlich and her husband John Lehman. Celebration of Life Funeral Mass was held April 3rd, at Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Church North Battleford with Father Cuong Luong officiating. Memorial donations can be made to the Battlefords Human Society. Interment took place at the North Battleford City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Sallows and McDonald Funeral Home, North Battleford Sask.





