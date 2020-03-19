Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Alan Clark RAMSAY. View Sign Service Information Martens Warman Funeral Home Inc 402 Central Street West Warman , SK S0K 4S0 (306)-934-4888 Obituary

RAMSAY: Dennis Alan Clark – With the assurance of a glorious resurrection to come, the family of Dennis Alan Clark Ramsay, of North Battleford, Saskatchewan, announce his peaceful passing Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon at the age of 85 years and 8 months. Dennis was born July 1st, 1934 to Colin and Margaret (Day) Ramsay on the farm near Speers, Saskatchewan. He was the quintessential Saskatchewan farm boy. In his teens, he was involved in Farm Boy's Camp, a precursor to 4-H. His "claim to fame" was in 1949 when Dennis won the weed identification category. The following year in Regina, he successfully defended his title as the Weed King. In 1949 the family moved from Speers to Maymont. Dennis married Trudy Sloan on October 21st, 1961 in the midst of a howling blizzard. In the first 9 years of marriage they welcomed four children. Dennis was a pastor and led congregations in Wilkie, SK, Delta, British Columbia; and in North Battleford. He also filled in as pulpit supply in Glaslyn and many other locations, and was the chaplain at the Saskatchewan Hospital for a time. He was a journeyman painter and was involved in the distribution of inspirational books. Dennis is survived by Trudy , his beloved wife of 58 years, and their four children: Denise (John Porter) and her children, Alisdair and Isobel Ramsay Mackenzie; Marlow (Vicky) and their daughters, Rebekah (Joshua Ferguson) and the three great grandchildren - Jack, Kade and Ryder, and Jessica Ramsay; Colleen (Milt Haselmire) and their children Jesse and Sara; Vance (Jasmine) and their children, Kelsey Eve (Tomo Jitsukawa), Noah and Joshua. He is also survived by his sister, Sybil (Norman Walker), sister-in-law, Brenda Ramsay, Goddaughter Peggy Boyes, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Colin and Margaret (Day) Ramsay; sisters Ellen Hart, Isobel Goodman, Phyllis Sidebottom, and Patricia Thompson as well as his brother, Stuart Ramsay, and Trudy's parents, Ted and Evelyn Sloan. Donations in honour of Dennis may be made to The Gideons International , P O Box 3619, Guelph, Ontario, N1H 6T9 or Bibles for Venezuela , Colombia Para Cristo Society, 16695 Cherry Hill Crescent, Surrey, British Columbia, V4N 4M9. A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at Living Faith Chapel in North Battleford with Pastor Jan Cooke and Pastor Rick Martin officiating. The interment was in the Maymont Cemetery. The family entrusted Martens Warman Funeral Home with the arrangements. Special thanks to our pastors Rev. Jan Cooke and Rev. Rick Martin. Thank you to all for the food, flowers, cards and condolences, thoughts and prayers which were very much appreciated. __________________________________________________





