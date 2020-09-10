WEBER: In Loving Memory of Donald Charles Weber; born September 21, 1933; passed away June14, 2020 at Langley B.C. A celebration of a Life Well Lived was held on June 27, 2020. Donnie grew up at North Battleford, the first born to Charles and Lillian Weber and Big Brother to sister's Sylvia and Lorna. Don had a gift for the piano and played with the local North Battleford Band at the Meota Pavilion in the good old days. Shortly after training with the R.C.M.P. at Regina in 1954 Don was posted to Vancouver B.C. where he began his new career. Later he would become Husband to Terry, father to Dana, Lenore and Dwight, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Upon retiring after 25 years with the R.C.M.P. he continued with his private investigating career in Langley B.C. Don took a keen interest in gliding and sailing and of course was an avid fan of the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team. He loved vacations with the family - among them visiting the family cottage at Jackfish Lake. Being a community minded man who liked to serve - he was involved with the Lion's Club, Knights of Columbus, B.C. Emergency Services Org. and other charitable causes. The following was written by Don's daughter Dana: Dad was dearly loved and admired by all who knew him, and his presence among us will be deeply missed, though he continues to be a gentle guiding force in the lives of those of us left behind. He was level-headed, rational and empathetic. He thought of the needs of others and was driven by a deep sense of duty towards his family and his fellow humans. He left his mark in countless ways and those whose lives he touched, were better off for having known him. He will be missed and forever cherished. Submitted by Lorna Weber, Langley, B.C. __________________________________________________







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store