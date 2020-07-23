Donald DIMMICK

DIMMICK: With great sadness, the family of Donald Arnold Dimmick announces his passing at the River Heights Lodge March 15th, 2020. Funeral will be July 25, 2020 at the Don Ross at 2:00 p.m. Born to Annie and Frank (Smitty) Dimmick Dec 18, 1936. Second oldest to siblings Gordon, Vivian, Cecil, Eilean and Doug. He was preceased by his father, mother, first wife Margaret, second wife Joyce, grandson Justin, sons-in-law John and David, also by brother-in-law Grant and nephew Gregorie. He is survived by his son Brent and grandsons Devyn, Jaryd and Travys, his daughter Karen and grandson Jesse. His sister Vivian (Jim MacIntosh), brothers Cecil (Audrey) and Doug (Donna), sister-in-law Marj, and the extend Lowe and Schultz families. __________________________________________________







