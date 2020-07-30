GABRUCK:
It is with great sadness the family of Mr. Donald Gabruck announce his passing at the Battlefords Union Hospital at the age of 65 years. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. held at St. Rose de Lima Roman Catholic Church in Cochin, SK with Reverend Father Greg Elder as celebrant. Don will be remembered by his wife, Albertine of 45+ years; their children and families: sons: Don (Holly) Gabruck-Peyton and Nixon; Trevor (Jennifer) Gabruck- Rylan, Kleysen and Daysen; adopted grandchildren: Brooke and Lee Bonsan; his mother, Elsie Gabruck; sister, Linda (George) Zaychkowsky & family; brother, Danny (Lois) Gabruck & family; mother-in-law, Simone McCaffrey; brothers-in-law: Louis, Roland (Marlly-Lou), Robert; sisters-in-law: Alice Albert, Celine (Tim) Wawrykowych, Anne Marie Impey; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, John Gabruck; father-in-law, Raymond McCaffrey; uncles: Jack & Jim Higgins. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Donald Gabruck may be directed to Ride to Conquer Cancer re: Doug Horn https://secure.conquercancer.ca/site/TR/Ride/Alberta2020?px=1837592&pg=personal&fr_id=1771
or to Canadian Cancer Society
1910 McIntyre Street Regina, Saskatchewan S4P 2R3. Condolences may be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
The Gabruck family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Campbell, the chemotherapy department and the staff on the third floor at the Battlefords Union Hospital for taking such good care of Don; to everyone that was a part of the funeral service – crossbearer's, candle bearers, eulogists, honorary and active pallbearers as well as Father Greg Elder for officiating the service and to everyone who attended the funeral mass; Trevor Watts and the staff of Eternal Memories for conducting the service and to everyone who sent flowers and their condolences. Your help and love during this difficult time is greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.