DONALD GRANT MCDONALD June 26th 1951 – June 27th, 2019 It is with a profound sense of sadness and loss that we share the news of our brother's death on June 27th. Following many years of progressive loss of function due to Multiple Systems Atrophy, Don made his departure, peacefully and on his own terms. He leaves behind his five siblings (Gwen, Duncan, Hugh, Murray, and Peggy McDonald), his long time companion (and care provider) Peter Wylie, multiple nieces, nephews and cousins, and close friends in BC and North Battleford, Saskatchewan. A Commerce graduate from the University of Saskatchewan, Don worked first with Saskatchewan Coop in North Battleford, then moved to Vancouver in the mid 80's to attend Regent College at UBC. He worked as an accountant with Investax for 21 years. Don's passions included travelling the continent by motorcycle, sailing, star watching, and camping in the wilderness, using the skills he learned as a Queens Scout. A celebration of Don's life will be held in Vancouver at a later date. Anyone wishing to honour his life with a donation to one of his favourite causes might consider Doctors without Borders, the Canadian Red Cross, or Pacific Wild. __________________________________________________





