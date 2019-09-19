McGOWAN: On Wednesday Sept 4, 2019, Donald R. McGowan passed away in North Battleford SK. at the age of 92 years. He will be sadly missed and forever loved by his children and families. Don was born in North Battleford on August 9, 1927 and was raised on a farm near Leoville SK. until he moved to Saskatoon to finish his education. It was there that he met his wife Jean of 67 years. Don was a very socialable person, happy to be involved with community clubs and the church. He enjoyed farming, curling, square dancing, gardening, fishing, golfing and spending time with his family. A service of thanksgiving for Don's life was held at Battleford United Church on Sept 9, 2019. The family would like to thank Rev. Gayle Wensley, the United Church Choir and the Battleford's Funeral service. Thank you to everyone for the kind words and sympathy expressed to the family. __________________________________________________
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019