REID: Mr. Donald Reid passed away at the River Heights Lodge at the age of 81 years. A Funeral Service was held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Garden Chapel- Battlefords Funeral Service 1332 100th St North Battleford, SK . Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Reid may be directed to the River Heights Lodge 2001 99th St North Battleford, SK S9A 0S3 or the Heart & Stroke Foundation 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Left to cherish his memory and will be deeply missed by his children: Karen (Ray), Jamie (Charlotte) and Marcy ; grandchildren: Ashley (Donald), Cole, Grayson, Roberto, Emily, Andrew, Marianna, Christopher, Angela, Michael and Jonathon; great-grandchild Luke; siblings: Archie (Marie), Joyce (Donnie), Lynda, Janet and Ethel (Terry). He is predeceased by his wife Stella; parents Downie and Minnie and sister Eleanor. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab & Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium Card Of Thanks The family would like to thank Dr. Johnson and the staff at River Heights Lodge. Also, to our family and friends for your support thought this difficult time.







