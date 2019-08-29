Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Hickson. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

HICKSON: The family of Donna Hickson (Jordan) are saddened to announce her passing on Friday, August 23, 2019. A Celebration of Donna's Life will be held at Third Avenue United Church, 1301 – 102nd Street, North Battleford, SK on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Donna was born February 23, 1937 in Kinistino, SK, she was one of 6 girls and had 6 brothers. On November 18, 1955 she married Raymond Hickson and began their life in North Battleford. Donna helped raise three children while also working part-time at Canada Post for 32 years to help support the family. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend to those who she crossed paths with. She is predeceased by her daughter Lana and leaves to mourn her loving husband Ray, daughter Sheryl (Brian Houk), son Rodney (Janice), numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one sister Darlene. Lunch will follow the celebration of Donna's life in the church. Donations can be given to the BUH Foundation, Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Condolences can be sent to







