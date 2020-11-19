BAYNES, Doreen Jean
It is with sadness that the family of Doreen Baynes announce her passing on November 9th, 2020 at the age of 86 in Spiritwood. Doreen was born on her grandparent's farm north of North Battleford on June 20, 1934. She married William (Bill) Baynes on January 5th, 1957 and they farmed near Bapaume. Doreen was predeceased by her parents Alex and Dora Millar (1986), husband Bill (2015), son Roger (1979) and son-in-law Larry Houdle (2002). She is survived by her daughter Debbie Womacks, son Eric (Pearl) Baynes, and daughter Ida (Dwight) Hemmerling, her grandchildren; Amanda (Adrian) Bullock, Dryden (Ashley) Houdle, Christin (Mark) Egeland, Jason (Tiffany) Baynes, Chett (Melanie), Chad (Jasmin), Mason (Renee) and Owen Hemmerling, her great-grandchildren; Abby & Darius Bullock, Lane & Declan Houdle, Gauge & Emma Egeland, Leah & Ryan Baynes, Logan, Easton, Jaina, Jensen and Addison Hemmerling. Due to Covid there will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences may do so by visiting www.beaulacfuneralhome.com
Memorial Donations may be directed to Churches of Global Missions, Sharon Schools (802 Airport Rd. North Battleford S9A 2Z3 - 1-306-445-2733, info@globalmissioninc.org)
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lori Saam of Beau "Lac" Funeral home in Spiritwood 306-883-3500