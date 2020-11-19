1/1
Doreen Jean BAYNES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAYNES, Doreen Jean It is with sadness that the family of Doreen Baynes announce her passing on November 9th, 2020 at the age of 86 in Spiritwood. Doreen was born on her grandparent's farm north of North Battleford on June 20, 1934. She married William (Bill) Baynes on January 5th, 1957 and they farmed near Bapaume. Doreen was predeceased by her parents Alex and Dora Millar (1986), husband Bill (2015), son Roger (1979) and son-in-law Larry Houdle (2002). She is survived by her daughter Debbie Womacks, son Eric (Pearl) Baynes, and daughter Ida (Dwight) Hemmerling, her grandchildren; Amanda (Adrian) Bullock, Dryden (Ashley) Houdle, Christin (Mark) Egeland, Jason (Tiffany) Baynes, Chett (Melanie), Chad (Jasmin), Mason (Renee) and Owen Hemmerling, her great-grandchildren; Abby & Darius Bullock, Lane & Declan Houdle, Gauge & Emma Egeland, Leah & Ryan Baynes, Logan, Easton, Jaina, Jensen and Addison Hemmerling. Due to Covid there will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences may do so by visiting www.beaulacfuneralhome.com Memorial Donations may be directed to Churches of Global Missions, Sharon Schools (802 Airport Rd. North Battleford S9A 2Z3 - 1-306-445-2733, info@globalmissioninc.org) Arrangements have been entrusted to Lori Saam of Beau "Lac" Funeral home in Spiritwood 306-883-3500




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beau Lac Funeral Home - Spiritwood
113 6th Street West
Spiritwood, SK S0J 2M0
(306) 883-3500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved