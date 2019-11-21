Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doug GOOD. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

GOOD: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our grandfather, father, uncle and friend Doug on Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Doug was predeceased by his wife Gladys of 53 years in 2016. Doug leaves to mourn their four sons: Dean (Linda) and Dean's children Travis and fiancé Kylie and daughter Kristen, Neil (Rhea) and their daughters Nicole (Cody) and Lesia (Katlin), Wayne (Sarah) and Jason. Doug is survived by two siblings Lucille and Homer. Doug was also predeceased by grandson Aaron and brother, Robert (Bob). Doug was born on January 8, 1930 at Leask, Saskatchewan. It was -50 on that day. He grew up on his parents' farm in the Shell Lake area on the banks of a small lake called Moose Lake. He did his schooling at the local school, but Doug preferred hands-on activities like woodwork and farming. He was working on his dad's farm and learning the trade of carpentry when he met Gladys. At the time, Gladys was working as a nurse's aide and the story goes that they met at a country dance. Doug and Gladys were married on April 5th, 1963. They raised four boys on the farm in Shell Lake and then the family moved to Battleford in 1978. He was a loving, kind, and hardworking man who devoted his life to raising the family, helping the United church community and continuing to work as a carpenter. Doug was enjoying his retirement years living at Caleb Village at the time of Gladys' passing. Then, Doug moved in with Neil and Rhea for a time, but his dementia was progressing so it was time to move into River Heights Lodge. He will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. A Funeral of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Battleford United Church where Doug was an active member. Interment followed in the Battleford Cemetery. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







