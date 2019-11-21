Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Vetter. View Sign Obituary

Vetter: Douglas Conrad Vetter passed away at the Lloydminster Continuing Care Centre on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 57 years. Doug will be lovingly remembered by: his mother, Angela Vetter; his siblings, Brad (Jeannette) and their children, Curtis (Stephanie) and children, Harman and Sophie; Darcy (Janelle) and their child, Felix; Mike, Clay; Sandra (Mark) and their children, Matthew, Nicolas, Anna and Josh: Michelle (Brad) and their children, Joel and Justin; Scott (Sandra) and their children, Madison and Abby. Doug was predeceased by: his wife, Mary Lynne Vetter; his father, Jack Vetter; his grandparents, Adam and Lena Vetter; and Fred and Rose Mary Brosinsky; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A private family Graveside Service was held for Doug at the North Battleford City Cemetery on October 24. He was laid to rest next to his wife, Mary Lynne. The family would like to thank the Lloydminster Continuing Care Centre and Dr. Snyman for the care Doug received. __________________________________________________





