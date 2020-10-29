BELOIN:
In loving memory of Edmond Joseph Beloin, born December 22, 1930 in North Battleford the eighth of 16 children. Even from an early age, Ed was a hard worker and entrepreneur. He earned his very first pay cheque as a janitor, where he attended St. Jean Baptiste De La Salle school in Delmas. Ed worked as a carpenter for 3 years with the North Battleford School Unit, building teacherages and doing repair work. He moved to Alberta and worked for the next 3 years at the Cold Lake Airport. While in Alberta, Ed spent 15 years working for Mobil Oil. Ed married Beatrice Hurtibise in 1953 and they had three children, Jeanne, Susan and Robert. In 1968, Ed and Beatrice decided to go into business for themselves. They purchased the Midway Store and Post Office near Iosigun Lake on the Alaska highway, now known as Fox Creek. Ed later married Violet Brewer, and along with his brother Gilbert, they operated the B & B Variety Store which included hardware and lumber. As business was booming, with the help of his brother George, they built a new, larger store first known as Link Hardware. The store later became known as Home Hardware which included the Jewel Box and Homeland Furniture. Ed always joked that people came in to buy a screwdriver or a 2x4 and walked out with a diamond ring or a sofa. Ed's motto was "If we don't have it you don't need it." To encourage community awareness and tourism in Fox Creek, Ed helped establish the Chamber of Commerce and was involved in starting a museum and erecting an oil rig as the landmark for the town. He also helped raise money to build the Roman Catholic Church. After the passing of Ed's wives, he reacquainted with Jeannine Bernier, and in 1994, they married and made their home in Fox Creek. In 1996, after 30 years of opening and running new businesses in Fox Creek, Ed retired, and soon after, 1998, Ed and mom moved to North Battleford. One of Ed's favorite pastimes was playing cribbage, and his most faithful partner was Raymond LaRose. He also enjoyed playing any type of card game, 10 Penny being his favorite. Ed and mom enjoyed many weekends at Turtle Lake with family and friends. They were members of the International Volkswalk Club and attended many conventions and walks which were often 20 – 30 km's long. Ed participated in enough walks to earn his 5500 km badge. Their last years together were spent in Maples II Condo, where Ed made many friends. He enjoyed playing cards with them and was always willing to help in any way he could around the condo. Ed loved to solve Sudokus and played many games of scrabble with mom. He was a good speller and beat mom most of the time. Together Ed and mom travelled to many places across Canada, the USA, Dominican Republic and Mexico. Ed was a gentle, kind and loving husband to mom. He could never do enough for her. Even while in hospital, Ed was concerned that he wasn't able to be home to do what he called "his chores". If she was happy, he was happy!! Ed will be dearly missed, may he rest in Peace. Left to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Jeannine Beloin (Lavoy), his children & their families: Jeanne Buckmaster, Susan Beloin, Robert Beloin and his step-children & their families: Ron Bernier (Claudette), Deanne LaRose (Raymond), Lionel Bernier (Anne), Adelle Bernier, Roxanne Bernier, Marcel Bernier (Karen); his brothers & sisters: Therese Sayers, Jack Beloin (Sharon), Marie Loewen (Abe), Dennis Beloin (Laurie), Gilbert Beloin (Pat); numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: June Beloin († Romeo), Gabrielle Beloin († Daniel), Lucy Beloin († George), Antoinette Beloin († Armand) & brother-in-law, Lorne Ray († Yvonne). Predeceased by his parents: Alexis & Marilda Beloin; seven brothers: Romeo, Daniel, George, Joe, Louis, Rene, Armand; three sisters: Josephine Crothers, Bernadette Major, Yvonne Ray. Private Mass Of Christian Burial was held from Notre Dame Parish with Fr. Cuong Luong, Celebrant. Inurnment took place at Prairie Willows Columbaria Garden, City Cemetery, North Battleford, SK. Memorial Donations are requested to Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation, Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 or Kidney Foundation of Canada, 1 – 2217 Hanselman Crt, Saskatoon, SK S7L 9Z9. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200). Card of Thanks The Beloin/Bernier families would like to thank Dr. Khurana and the medical staff of Battlefords Union Hospital who tried tirelessly for Ed to regain his health. We would also like to thank everyone who in some way comforted us with phone calls, texts, cards, flowers, food, meals and masses and all those who supported us in some way during this difficult time. Thanks to Father Cuong Luong for the service and Charles Day for the soothing hymns. Thank you also to Robert MacKay and staff of Eternal Memories Funeral Service for their compassion and care.