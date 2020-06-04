LACOURSIERE: Edna-Marie Jeanne Lacoursiere (better known as Jeanne or grandma or GG to us) was the 2nd oldest daughter of eleven children. She was born on the farm in Bellevue, Saskatchewan on November 22, 1920. Later, she married Leo Lacoursiere. Together, they had 3 lovely daughters: Raymonde, Rosaline and Leona. Their early years were spent on the farm near Delmas, Saskatchewan. Over the years, Jeanne moved from school to school in rural Saskatchewan, ultimately finishing her teaching career in Edam. Leo retired from farming in 1973, at which time they moved to North Battleford. Following Leo's death in 1996, Jeanne spent time travelling the world. In 2006, she moved into the Manoir Marchildon where she flourished for the past 14 years. Growing up in a large French Catholic family, Grandma learned early on what it meant to be faithful. This faith has been the foundation of her life. Although she checked off all the boxes of being a good standing catholic (church, prayer, sacraments), she taught us years ago that faith was so much more. It was about being a good person, respecting others and giving more than you take. Seems like common sense, but the problem is it is not that common. Grandma was the definition of what it means to be faithful. We can only hope to in-still these same teachings in our children and grandchildren so that her legacy can live on. One thing I will always remember is Grandma's passion for reading. She loved history, biographies and almost all types of romance novels. Right up until a few months ago, Grandma would read 4 to 6 hours a day. This passion for learning led her to a life of teaching others, in an era where women in the work force was frowned upon. Something I remind my daughters all the time, that grandma helped pave the way for girls today. Grandpa was not overly thrilled by her decision to teach rather than take care of the house, but she didn't care. She had a mind of her own, a passion for lifelong learning, and everyone respected that. Grandma was always so appreciative and thoughtful. No matter when we showed up for a visit, or called her, she was always so thankful for everything. Even in the end, she would thank us all for coming when she could hardly even speak. Regardless of the situation, she would always put other people before herself. I remember a few years ago, we were having dinner at Mom and Dad's and I was looking for a place to sit. Grandma saw me looking, stood up and asked if I wanted her seat. At 97 years old, she was willing to give up her seat. I also remember the many years she spent looking after Grandpa. We all knew he was not the easiest patient to deal with and it was tough on her. But I don't recall her once complaining. It was the life she signed up for and that meant for better or for worse. I was lucky to have had the privilege of spending a great deal of time with Grandma over the years. She used to tutor me after school, but would never give me the answer! I didn't become a teacher, but it likely led to my passion for school and learning. When I was in grade 4, Grandma was my substitute teacher one day. About mid way through the day, she "claimed" I pulled the girls hair in front of me and sat me in the corner for 10 minutes. Even to this day, I swear I didn't touch that girl's hair. When Mom and Dad would go on holidays, Grandma and I had this thing where we would phone each other each day to check on each other. I think Mom was telling her to check on me and at the same time telling me to check on her. This is something I will miss. I recall at Christmas time this past year, my dad and I were taking Grandma back to her apartment and she told us this will be her last Christmas. We downplayed it, but she affirmed her stance and said you wait and see. And of course she was right. I was telling my girls the other day that we could only dream of having the life Grandma had over the past 99 years. Good health, close friends, an amazing teaching career, no wrinkles, legs that looked like she was 50, 20/20 vision, and above all, a loving family to be by her side right up until the end. Throughout her deterioration over the past month or so, we all had some special moments with her that we will cherish forever. Whether that was the wink she would give you, praying with her, a squeezing of the hand, feeding her ice chips, or just sitting with her and holding her hand, all of these little moments are what matters. I've always said Grandma was a special woman. She had the whole package: love, wisdom, patience and kindness. We have all been so fortunate to have this woman in our lives over the years. If you think back to your time with her, I can guarantee she taught you something that made you a better person today and in the future. Once a teacher, always a teacher. Rest In Peace Grandma. Arrangements were entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.