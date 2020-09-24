MCDONALD:
In Loving Memory of Edna McDonald, born October 25, 1935 at Dalmeny, SK., passed away September 3, 2020 in Turtle Lake, SK. Survived by Elmer (Joan) Wall; sister, Lorna; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her husband, Tommy; parents, Agnes & Fred Wall; sister, Katherine; brother, Fred; numerous other relatives. Graveside Service was held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Gies officiating, Turtle Lake Four Square Mission. Eulogy was given by Violet Mann & Cheryl Dow. Musician was Judy Gies. Active Pallbearers were Cheryl Dow, Brett Dow, Sandy Hollinger, Tyson Hollinger, Montie Williams and Angie Moser. Interment took place at Garden of Devotion - Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, North Battleford, SK. Memorials are requested to Turtle Lake Bible Camp, Box 208, Livelong, SK S0M 1J0. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).