Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edouard Francis Hamonic. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

HAMONIC: It is with heavy hearts, the family of Edouard Francis Hamonic of North Battleford announces his sudden passing on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 70 years old. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle & friend to everyone. He married the love of his life, Maureen Closen, on March 10, 2001. He was extremely loving and proud of his children and grandchildren. Left to cherish Ed's memory are his two children, Don (Paulette) and Laurie (Todd), and his six step-children, Shannon (Raymond), Jody (MaryAnne), Wendy (Dave), Donna (Gary), Christine (Orest), Tammy (Kevin); along with numerous grandchildren; and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Lionel (Aurora), sister Lorette, and sister-in-laws, Evelyn and Johanna; special friend, Dave Eckle; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed by all. Ed was predeceased by his wife Maureen; his parents; his brothers Denis, Gerald (Junk) and brother-in-law Gerald Vaillancourt. Ed was born on April 29, 1949 in Tisdale, SK to Jules and Germaine Hamonic. He grew up on the family farm in St. Brieux, SK. He often spoke about life on the farm and shared stories of hauling square bales, planting potatoes and milking the cows. He graduated from Bjorkdale high school where his brother Lionel was the acting Principal. He lived most of his adult life in North Battleford, SK where he worked at the Frontier Mall. In 2000, Ed and Maureen together, started a successful business, The Security Company of Excellence. He was extremely proud to be celebrating 20 years of being in business with the original staff that became family to him. Ed served as president and member of The Kiwanis Club of the Battlefords for over 20 years. He loved playing Santa for the Kiwanis Christmas gatherings and was awarded Kiwanis member of the year. Together Ed and Maureen enjoyed a beautiful life creating wonderful memories. In the summer, together with family and friends, they could be found enjoying the cottage life at Horse Shoe Bay on Turtle Lake. Ed loved early mornings sitting on the porch with family and friends while sipping coffee and watching and listening to his purple martens. He loved fishing and evening bonfires. They were mesmerising for him. He loved to escape and travel to Arizona and enjoy the hot sun. He loved supporting the local Northstars Hockey team as well as the Saskatchewan/Winnipeg football rivalry. Ed was a kind, gentle soul with a huge heart that was always there with a helping hand. He was a social butterfly and people loved being with him. He loved living life to the fullest and enjoying each moment. His positive outlook on life is what helped him overcome the many health challenges that he was faced with over the past few years. He truly was an inspiration to us all. Ed loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, friends and will be dearly missed. You meant so much to all of us. You brightened up the darkest day and the cloudiest sky. Your love will never be forgotten. We love you to the moon and back. Until we meet again. Love, Your family A celebration of life service will be held at one of Ed's favourite places, his cabin at Horse Shoe Bay, Turtle Lake at a later date. Memorial Donations may be directed to the BUH Foundation Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab of Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium.







It is with heavy hearts, the family of Edouard Francis Hamonic of North Battleford announces his sudden passing on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 70 years old. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle & friend to everyone. He married the love of his life, Maureen Closen, on March 10, 2001. He was extremely loving and proud of his children and grandchildren. Left to cherish Ed's memory are his two children, Don (Paulette) and Laurie (Todd), and his six step-children, Shannon (Raymond), Jody (MaryAnne), Wendy (Dave), Donna (Gary), Christine (Orest), Tammy (Kevin); along with numerous grandchildren; and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Lionel (Aurora), sister Lorette, and sister-in-laws, Evelyn and Johanna; special friend, Dave Eckle; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed by all. Ed was predeceased by his wife Maureen; his parents; his brothers Denis, Gerald (Junk) and brother-in-law Gerald Vaillancourt. Ed was born on April 29, 1949 in Tisdale, SK to Jules and Germaine Hamonic. He grew up on the family farm in St. Brieux, SK. He often spoke about life on the farm and shared stories of hauling square bales, planting potatoes and milking the cows. He graduated from Bjorkdale high school where his brother Lionel was the acting Principal. He lived most of his adult life in North Battleford, SK where he worked at the Frontier Mall. In 2000, Ed and Maureen together, started a successful business, The Security Company of Excellence. He was extremely proud to be celebrating 20 years of being in business with the original staff that became family to him. Ed served as president and member of The Kiwanis Club of the Battlefords for over 20 years. He loved playing Santa for the Kiwanis Christmas gatherings and was awarded Kiwanis member of the year. Together Ed and Maureen enjoyed a beautiful life creating wonderful memories. In the summer, together with family and friends, they could be found enjoying the cottage life at Horse Shoe Bay on Turtle Lake. Ed loved early mornings sitting on the porch with family and friends while sipping coffee and watching and listening to his purple martens. He loved fishing and evening bonfires. They were mesmerising for him. He loved to escape and travel to Arizona and enjoy the hot sun. He loved supporting the local Northstars Hockey team as well as the Saskatchewan/Winnipeg football rivalry. Ed was a kind, gentle soul with a huge heart that was always there with a helping hand. He was a social butterfly and people loved being with him. He loved living life to the fullest and enjoying each moment. His positive outlook on life is what helped him overcome the many health challenges that he was faced with over the past few years. He truly was an inspiration to us all. Ed loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, friends and will be dearly missed. You meant so much to all of us. You brightened up the darkest day and the cloudiest sky. Your love will never be forgotten. We love you to the moon and back. Until we meet again. Love, Your family A celebration of life service will be held at one of Ed's favourite places, his cabin at Horse Shoe Bay, Turtle Lake at a later date. Memorial Donations may be directed to the BUH Foundation Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab of Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close