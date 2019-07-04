SKOW: It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Edward Skow, at Leduc, Alberta (formerly from North Battleford, Saskatchewan) at the age of 89. Edward will be lovingly remembered by his wife Elsie (married 67 years), daughter Myrle (Tony), son Gregory (Jamie), son Darcy (Dana) and his 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Edward grew up on a farm in Rabbit Lake, Saskatchewan with his parents Charles and Viva Skow. He met his wife Elsie Kahl at a church dance in Medstead, Saskatchewan where he was playing in the orchestra. They married in April of 1952. Edward and Elsie moved to North Battleford and were blessed with three children and later were blessed with 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Edward pursued a career with the North Battleford City where he became the Foreman of the City Water Works Department. In his working career Edward also was a Fireman and he retired from Battlefords Regional Care Centre. Edward loved to square dance, play the drums and the guitar. He also loved to travel with his wife Elsie across Canada, United States and Europe. Edward loved to curl and play softball and most recently his days were spent volunteering at Salem Manor in Leduc, Alberta. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK S4P 2R3. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Arrangements are entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). __________________________________________________
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from July 4 to July 11, 2019