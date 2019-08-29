Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Sharp. View Sign Service Information Sallows & McDonald - Wilson & Zehner Fun 1271- 103 Street North Battleford , SK S9A1K7 (306)-445-2418 Obituary

SHARP: Eileen Sharp passed away peacefully on August 24th, 2019 at University Hospital in Saskatoon, at the age of 100 years and 19 days. Eileen was born August 5th, 1919, the third of twelve children. She grew up in the Melfort area. She later married Everett Sharp and together they moved to the Paynton area where they farmed for nearly 40 years. When Everett retired from farming they moved to North Battleford. Eileen was a talented seamstress and worked at Craig's clothing store and did other sewing on the side. She also quilted, crocheted and knit. Many family members are fortunate enough to have quilts, afghans and her other wonderful creations. Many of Eileen's family were in attendance at her 100th birthday celebration less than 3 weeks ago. Despite her extraordinary age, Eileen was fortunate enough to live a remarkably independent life. Left to mourn are her children Wayne (Bea), Joan, Betty and Natalie (Brian), 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren, her siblings & their families, daughters-in-law Deanna and Julie and her friends. Eileen is predeceased by her husband Everett, sons Vaughn and Neal, her parents, 6 siblings, two sons-in-law Marv and Ed, daughter-in-law Evelyn and one great grandson Landon. The family wish to thank the staff at Harwood Manor for Eileen's care in the last few years, the staff at the University Hospital for their compassionate care in the last few days and family friend Shelby Greuter for being in attendance as Eileen made her last journey. A Celebration of her remarkable life will be held at Sallows and MacDonald – Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, September 3rd at 2pm. Arrangements entrusted to Jennifer Wildeman 306-445-2418.







