Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Rensby. View Sign

RENSBY: In loving memory of Elaine Rensby, born July 12, 1933 at Glaslyn, Sask., passed away February 10, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Survived by her loving siblings: Jean (UAngus) Lavallie, Saskatoon, SK., Sonny (William)(UShirley) Ducharme, Edmonton, AB., Nettie Annett (Vic) Abtosway, Saskatoon, SK., Vivian Ducharme, Saskatoon, SK., Linda (Lawrence) Skarra, Grimshaw, AB., Marilyn Ducharme, Battleford, SK; sister-in-law, Verna (Jacques) Leask; nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her husband, Fred Rensby; parents: Moses & Edith Ducharme; sister, Irene Ducharme; brothers: Bud (Clarence) Ducharme, Albert Ducharme (in infancy), Alfred (Fred) Ducharme, Linda's twin sister (in infancy). Funeral Service was held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. from 'The Garden Chapel' - Battlefords Funeral Service with President Art Jones - Branch President, Conducting. Presiding was President John Spencer - Counselor in Stake Presidency, The . Welcome And Announcements - Pres. Art Jones; Opening Prayer - Sister Sandy Racicot; Eulogy - Janice Staff; Gospel Message - John Spencer. Music Ministry: Glenn Goodman – Organist; Vivian Ducharme – Soloist - "23 Psalm"; Hymns: How Gentle God's Commands & O My Father. Honorary Pallbearers were Family and Friends. Active Pallbearers were Elder Hart, Elder Steele, Michylo Leask, Daniel Konopelski, Blaine Abtosway & Stacey Ducharme. Memorials are requested to the donor's choice. Interment: Dedication Of The Grave - Pres. Daniel Konopelski EQ President at Town Of Battleford Cemetery, Battleford, SK. Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service. (306-446-4200) __________________________________________________





In loving memory of Elaine Rensby, born July 12, 1933 at Glaslyn, Sask., passed away February 10, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Survived by her loving siblings: Jean (UAngus) Lavallie, Saskatoon, SK., Sonny (William)(UShirley) Ducharme, Edmonton, AB., Nettie Annett (Vic) Abtosway, Saskatoon, SK., Vivian Ducharme, Saskatoon, SK., Linda (Lawrence) Skarra, Grimshaw, AB., Marilyn Ducharme, Battleford, SK; sister-in-law, Verna (Jacques) Leask; nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her husband, Fred Rensby; parents: Moses & Edith Ducharme; sister, Irene Ducharme; brothers: Bud (Clarence) Ducharme, Albert Ducharme (in infancy), Alfred (Fred) Ducharme, Linda's twin sister (in infancy). Funeral Service was held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. from 'The Garden Chapel' - Battlefords Funeral Service with President Art Jones - Branch President, Conducting. Presiding was President John Spencer - Counselor in Stake Presidency, The . Welcome And Announcements - Pres. Art Jones; Opening Prayer - Sister Sandy Racicot; Eulogy - Janice Staff; Gospel Message - John Spencer. Music Ministry: Glenn Goodman – Organist; Vivian Ducharme – Soloist - "23 Psalm"; Hymns: How Gentle God's Commands & O My Father. Honorary Pallbearers were Family and Friends. Active Pallbearers were Elder Hart, Elder Steele, Michylo Leask, Daniel Konopelski, Blaine Abtosway & Stacey Ducharme. Memorials are requested to the donor's choice. Interment: Dedication Of The Grave - Pres. Daniel Konopelski EQ President at Town Of Battleford Cemetery, Battleford, SK. Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service. (306-446-4200) __________________________________________________ Funeral Home The Battlefords Funeral Service

338 4th Avenue North

Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7

(306) 446-4200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.