DAY: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Day nee Price. Betty was born on April 15th, 1933 in North Battleford and died on July 7th, 2020 at the Battlefords District Care Centre in Battleford, Sask. Betty grew up in North Battleford and met Jack while she was working at the Dominion Cafe in 1952. They wed on September 18th, 1954 and lived in various places over the next few years including Prince Albert, Saskatoon and North Battleford. They grew their family with Brian, Cyndi, Gail and Tim. They built their dream home at Pelican Point in 1983 and settled there except for a few years in Ft. McMurray. Betty loved fastball, bowling, golf, reading and playing cards. As a young woman of sixteen, she played on Airport Red Socks women's Senior B softball team from 1948 - 1949. The team won the Provincial Championships and Betty was inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame on October 5, 2002. She loved to travel with Jack and they enjoyed trips to the lower United States, Alaska, the Philippines as well as Canada from coast to coast. She worked hard at various restaurants then moving on to Safeway where her till was always busy as she was well loved by her customers. Betty loved her life at the lake and enjoyed when family and friends would pop in for a visit. Due to health issues, she moved to the Battlefords District Care Centre in November of 2018. She was well cared for and enjoyed her visits with family. Betty was predeceased by her parents Charles and Hazel Price as well as all of her 11 siblings and son-in-law, Terry. She is survived by her loving husband Jack, son Brian (Cara), Anna, Greg and Sean, daughter Cyndi, Meghann, Erin and Brenna, daughter Gail (Ken) and son Tim (Linda), Nicole as well as numerous great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. The family would like to thank Brenda Charabin and the staff of Ward 4 of the Battlefordds District Care Centre for the loving care they gave to Mom. We would also like to thank Bob MacKay and the staff of the Battlefords Funeral Service and Eternal Memories Funeral Service. __________________________________________________







