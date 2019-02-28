Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Hall. View Sign

HALL: Mr. Elmer Hall of River Heights Lodge, passed away peacefully with family by his side Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 99 years. A Celebration of Life service was held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the Meota Community Complex with Germaine Hall officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in the Meota Cemetery. Memorial Donations in memory of Mr. Hall may be directed to the Boy & Girls Club North Battleford - 1301 104 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 1N9. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Elmer is lovingly remembered by his step-daughter Jennet (Bill) Turanich; brother Lawrence Hall; daughter-in-law Germaine Hall; granddaughters, Janet (Russell) Pedersen & family; Coleen (Scott) Shepherd & family; Charlene Fraser & family; Darcy (Mike) Tarigney & family; Karen Rowsell & family; 15 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Charles and Mildred; his wives Myrtle and Edith; his sons Elvid & Edwin; brothers Arthur, Fred & Alex; only grandson Glenn; great- granddaughter Melissa; great-grandson Michael. Card of Thanks The family would like to thank Home Care, the staff at River Heights Lodge and Dr. Campbell for the love and care they showed Elmer. Thank you to the Royal Canadian Legion Br 70 for honouring Elmer Hall. Also, a special thank you to Nicole, Andrea and the staff at Eternal Memories for their care and compassion.







2741-99th St, Unit #5

North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4

306-445-7570 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2019

